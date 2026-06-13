CBP officers discovered more than 1,600 pounds of marijuana in a commercial shipment manifested as chocolate

Seizure at Peace Bridge border crossing prevents $4 million in illicit and unregulated drugs from entering the United States.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, intercepted a major shipment of marijuana hidden in a commercial truck.

Marijuana manifested as "chocolate" discovered by CBP officers in Buffalo, New York.

On Tuesday, CBP officers encountered a shipment manifested as “chocolate.” After a nonintrusive examination revealed irregularities, the truck and trailer were escorted to the inspection area. Officers conducted a physical search and found vacuum-sealed packages in multiple cardboard boxes.

The inventory revealed 56 boxes containing more than 1,600 pounds of suspected marijuana, which field-tested positive. The estimated street value of the seizure is about $4 million.

More than 1,600 lbs. of marijuana seized at the Peace Bridge border crossing, Buffalo, New York.

“This significant seizure demonstrates the dedication and vigilance of our officers at the Port of Buffalo,” said Area Port of Buffalo’s Acting Port Director Sharon Swiatek. “By leveraging advanced technology and thorough inspection protocols, our team prevented over 1,600 pounds of illicit drugs from entering the United States. We remain committed to protecting our communities and upholding the integrity of our borders.”

CBP officers regularly utilize advanced screening technologies, including nonintrusive inspection systems and X-ray imaging, to detect concealed contraband in commercial shipments. These tools, combined with officer expertise and intelligence-driven targeting, are critical in identifying and intercepting illegal narcotics and other prohibited items.

The Peace Bridge is one of the busiest land border crossings in the Northeast, connecting Buffalo, N.Y., with Fort Erie, Ontario. It serves as a major gateway for commercial traffic between the United States and Canada. CBP officers at the Port of Buffalo process thousands of vehicles and shipments daily, ensuring compliance with U.S. laws and regulations.

Seizures like this underscore CBP’s ongoing efforts to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs into the country. Marijuana smuggling attempts have become increasingly sophisticated, with traffickers using false manifests and creative concealment methods to evade detection. CBP’s multi-layered enforcement approach, which includes canine teams, technology, and thorough physical inspections, is vital to safeguarding the nation’s borders.

CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations lead the border security mission at Ports of Entry. They screen travelers and cargo, searching for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other products that threaten public safety and economic vitality.

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