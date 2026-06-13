CBP Field Operations intercept 133 pounds of cocaine at Port Huron

DETROIT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations intercepted 133 pounds of cocaine near the Blue Water Bridge, Thursday.

CBP officers and K9 units revealed 55 shrink-wrapped bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within two cardboard boxes. The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing.

A Canada-bound commercial vehicle was selected for examination and a subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers and K9 units revealed 55 shrink-wrapped bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within two cardboard boxes. The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing.

“With this drug seizure, our frontline officers have dealt another significant financial blow to the transnational criminal networks attempting to exploit our shared border for profit,” said Port Director Jeffrey Wilson.

The cocaine was seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, an Indian citizen, faces federal prosecution.

“Every narcotic interdiction breaks a link in the criminal supply chain,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “We will not allow our borders to be a conduit for dangerous drugs, and we’ll continue to hold accountable those involved.”

The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

Learn more about CBP’s drug interdiction efforts.

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