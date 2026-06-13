U.S. Border Patrol warns about dangers and consequences of entering the canals

EL PASO, Texas – The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector is warning people on both sides of the border about the dangers and consequences of entering the International Boundary and Water Commission canals that parallel the U.S.- Mexico border.

Every year large volumes of water are released into the canals from reservoirs upstream in New Mexico for the irrigation season. The canals are deeper than they appear and often carry strong water currents and a powerful undertow. Criminal smugglers often endanger the lives of illegal aliens by telling them to jump into the canal to avoid apprehension by Border Patrol agents. Illegal aliens sometimes drown because the currents are too strong.

The U.S. Border Patrol is bringing attention to this danger. They are asking the media to assist in messaging to people on both sides of the border about this danger to avoid the loss of human life and consequences of crossing the border illegally.

“Mexican Cartel criminal smugglers recklessly endanger the lives of illegal aliens who do not understand the dangers of illegal entry through the canals,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jesse Munoz. “Illegal aliens who cross illegally also need to understand they face consequences for violations of Title 8 of the U.S. Code which include prosecution, deportation and a ban on reentry to the United States.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.