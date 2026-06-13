iMideo Launches AI Video Platform With 50+ Tools as Demand Surges

iMideo combines AI video generation, image editing, and post-production tools in one web app.

Text-to-video, image-to-video, face swap, 4K upscaling, and audio tools in one web app, starting at $12.90/month.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iMideo https://imideo.net ) is now publicly available with more than 50 AI video and image tools in a single web app. The launch follows a year in which US monthly searches for "AI video generator" rose 49% to 246,000, according to Google Ads keyword data tracked by DataForSEO.Most AI video tools do one thing. A user generates a clip in one app, upscales it in another, removes a watermark in a third, then adds sound in a fourth. iMideo puts text-to-video, image-to-video, video-to-video, face swap, 4K upscaling, watermark removal, sound effects, and subtitle generation in one place. Upload once, do everything there."We kept hearing the same complaint from early users — they were copying files between four or five different tools to finish a single video," said the iMideo team. "So we stopped building another single-purpose generator and built the whole post-production stack instead."How it worksUsers pick from several video generation models — including Seedance KIE and Runway Gen4 — through the same interface. Different models produce different visual styles, so having them side by side lets people compare output without managing separate accounts. Videos go up to 1080p, with durations between 5 and 15 seconds depending on the model.After generation, users can upscale to 4K, swap faces, strip watermarks, add AI-generated sound effects, or drop in auto-generated subtitles — all within the same project.PricingThree subscription tiers and one-time credit packs are available:Lite — $12.90/month with 200 credits and access to all AI models.Pro — $29.90/month with 600 credits and priority support.Ultimate — $49.90/month with 1,400 credits, plus unlimited access to the Nano Banana image series and Seedream 4.5.Annual billing cuts prices by up to 50%. Credits on yearly plans do not expire. One-time packs start at $24.99 for people who want to try the platform without subscribing.What is includedThe platform covers video generation, including text-to-video, image-to-video, video-to-video, and reference-to-video; image editing, including face swap, background removal, virtual try-on, 4K upscaling, and headshot generation; and video post-production, including sound effects, watermark removal, upscaling, and subtitles. The interface is available in multiple languages.AvailabilityiMideo is live at https://imideo.net . New accounts receive free credits to test the platform.About iMideoiMideo is a web-based video and image platform that runs multiple AI models through a single interface. It is built for freelance creators, social media marketers, and small production teams who need to move from raw footage or a text prompt to a finished clip without stitching together separate tools.Media Contact:iMideo AIEmail: support@imideo.netWebsite: https://imideo.net Search volume data from DataForSEO / Google Ads, May 2026.

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