gina Launches Modern, Precision-Application Vaginal Moisturizing Glides to Soothe Everyday Discomfort

The official logo for Gina, a women-led intimate wellness brand. The gina Vaginal Moisturizing Glides, featuring 100% pure virgin coconut oil solid inserts designed for soothing, hormone-free hydration.

A women-led wellness brand offering 100% pure coconut oil solid inserts for natural, hormone-free comfort and hydration for women of all ages.

Women deserve a product that deeply moisturizes and comforts without the inconvenience of jars or the worry of synthetic ingredients.” — Korin Korman, Founder and CEO

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- gina ™, a premium women's wellness brand, today announced the official launch of its flagship product, Vaginal Moisturizing Glides . Available exclusively at getgina.com, the brand aims to destigmatize vaginal discomfort by offering a natural, approachable, and highly effective solution for everyday comfort and hydration.Women routinely moisturize their faces and bodies daily as part of a standard skincare regimen. gina believes it is time to bring that same level of care, nourishment, and hydration to another delicate part of the body. Whether in their twenties, sixties, or beyond, women of all ages experience everyday discomfort. For years, women seeking natural moisturizing relief have relied on scooping raw coconut oil from kitchen jars or navigating the drugstore aisle for synthetic creams. gina provides a much-needed modern upgrade.Formulated with 100% pure, extra virgin, unrefined, and cold-pressed coconut oil, ethically sourced and harvested from the Philippines, the Vaginal Moisturizing Glides deliver targeted hydration in a discreet, pre-measured solid insert. Stored in the fridge or freezer, the glides provide immediate, cooling, and soothing relief upon insertion. Designed to then melt naturally with body heat, they deeply moisturize and calm the vaginal area without the hassle of traditional application methods. The product is entirely hormone-free and made without fillers or artificial ingredients, prioritizing pure, natural comfort."Women deserve a product that deeply moisturizes and comforts without the inconvenience of jars or the worry of synthetic ingredients," says Korin Korman , Founder and CEO of gina. "We created our glides to offer a premium, natural solution that provides hydration and moisturizing relief and puts women's comfort first. It is about bringing a confident, intentional approach to our everyday routines."Backed by physician recommendations and manufactured in a trusted, FDA-registered facility that adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices, the Vaginal Moisturizing Glides represent a new standard in women's personal care.gina Vaginal Moisturizing Glides are available for purchase now. To learn more about the product or to read "The gina journal," visit getgina.com.About gina: gina is a modern women's wellness brand dedicated to providing natural and nourishing relief for vaginal discomfort through premium, thoughtfully designed cosmetic products. Founded on the belief that comfort should be uncompromising and precise, gina uses 100% pure, unrefined ingredients to hydrate, soothe, and support a confident lifestyle for women of all ages.

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