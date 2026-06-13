ICE Issues Detainer for Illegal Alien Charged with Sexually Abusing a Child in Maryland

This criminal illegal alien was released into the country by the Obama Administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a detainer asking officials in Maryland to not release an illegal alien from jail who is facing charges for rape and sexually abusing a child.

On June 5, 2026, law enforcement arrested Yerlis Efrain Alvarez-Alvarez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador with a final order of removal from a judge, in Harford County, Maryland. Alvarez-Alvarez was wanted for THREE counts for each of the following charges: second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor-household/family member, and third-degree sex offense.

“This criminal illegal alien from El Salvador is charged with rape and sexual abuse of a child,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Harford County, Maryland cooperates with ICE and will turn him over to ICE custody after he faces justice, so that he cannot threaten or harm another innocent child. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will NOT allow child predators to be loose in American neighborhoods.”

Alvarez-Alvarez illegally entered the United States in Texas in 2016 and was RELEASED by the Obama Administration. A Department of Justice (DOJ) Immigration Judge issued Alvarez-Alvarez a final order of removal on February 7, 2019.

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