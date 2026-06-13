ICE Asks Connecticut Sanctuary Politicians to Not Release Three Illegal Aliens Arrested in Sting Operation Targeting Online Child Predators

All three suspects were released into the country by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged detainers asking Connecticut sanctuary politicians to not release from jail three illegal aliens arrested as part of a sting operation that arrested multiple online child predators.

On June 5, police in New Britain, Connecticut arrested five individuals who believed they were setting up meetings with underage children for sex. According to local reporting, undercover detectives posted advertisements for adult services on classified websites, and then posed as an adult with access to an underage child. The five suspects negotiated prices for sex with the child and were arrested at the hotel where they arranged to meet.

Of the five individuals, three are illegal aliens: Bruno Orlando Medina Mendoza and Jorge Manuel Escobar Quispe, who are both from Peru, and Raul Andrey Echavez Castro, who is from Colombia.

Bruno Orlando Medina Mendoza

Jorge Manuel Escobar Quispe

Raul Andrey Echavez Castro

All three suspects now face charges of commercial sexual abuse of a minor, criminal attempt to commit sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16, and second-degree sexual assault. Mendoza has a criminal history that includes arrests for assault and child neglect, while Castro’s criminal history includes an arrest for disturbing public peace.

“These illegal aliens thought they were arranging a meeting with an underage child for sex. They now face charges for sexual abuse of a minor, attempt to commit sexual contact with a victim under 16, and sexual assault,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “These pedophiles were RELEASED into our country by the Biden administration. We are calling on Connecticut sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing these child predators from jail and to promise they will turn them over to ICE. It is common sense. These pedophiles should NEVER be loose in American neighborhoods again.”

All three suspects came into the United States illegally in 2023, with Quispe and Castro entering through Arizona while Mendoza entered through California. All three were RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration.

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