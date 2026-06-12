Buncombe County Offices Closed Friday, June 19 in Observance of Juneteenth

Buncombe County Government offices will be closed on Friday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

Buncombe County Government Office Closures:

Buncombe County Animal Shelter

The Buncombe County Animal Shelter will be closed Friday, June 19.

Buncombe County Board of Elections

Administrative offices will be closed Friday, June 19.

City/County Bureau of Identification

The City/County Bureau of Identification administrative office will be closed Friday, June 19.

Buncombe County Courthouse

Buncombe County courts observe the North Carolina Judicial Branch holiday schedule. The courts will be open on Friday, June 19.

Emergency Services & Public Safety Communications

Administrative offices will be closed Friday, June 19. EMS and 911 will maintain normal operations.

Government Services Center

The Government Services Center at 35 Woodfin St. which includes Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency, Election Services, Environmental Health, Permits & Inspections, and Planning & Development will be closed on Friday, June 19.

Family Justice Center

The Family Justice Center will be closed Friday, June 19. You can find 24-hour hotline information on our website.

FCC Trash & Recycling Collections

FCC trash and recycling collections will operate on a normal collection schedule for Friday, June 19.

Solid Waste

The Buncombe County Landfill and Transfer Station will also operate on a normal schedule for Friday, June 19.

Health & Human Services

All BCHHS offices, including the Immunization Clinic will be closed Friday, June 19.

One Buncombe Call Center

The One Buncombe Call Center will be closed on Friday, June 19.

Libraries

All Buncombe County public libraries will be closed on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20. Access our digital resources at buncombenc.gov/library.

Mountain Mobility

Mountain Mobility will only operate City of Asheville Complementary Paratransit Services on Friday, June 19. No other trips will be served.

Register of Deeds

The Buncombe County Register of Deeds office will be closed Friday, June 19. Online services will remain available.

Parks & Recreation

Administrative offices are closed on Friday, June 19. All Buncombe County parks are open regular hours. Buncombe County’s Cane Creek, Erwin, Hominy Valley, North Buncombe, and Owen pools, as well as Asheville Parks and Recreation’s Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center pool, will all be open on Friday, June 19. Read more about Buncombe County and Asheville City Pools.

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office front desk will be closed Friday, June 19. All other operations will be on a normal schedule.

Tax Collections/Property Assessment

The Tax Department is now located at 182 College St. and will be closed Friday, June 19.