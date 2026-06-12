Brunswick County Commissioners consider adoption of next budget this Monday, June 15

Meeting Livestream

Click the link below to watch the meeting live and find the future replay on the Brunswick County Agendas and Minutes Portal.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners will meet for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. this Monday, June 15, 2026. The public is welcome to attend in person or watch live on the Brunswick County Agendas and Minutes Portal.

The Board will continue the public hearing on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 recommended budget that was recessed on June 1. The Board will also consider adoption of the FY 2027 budget, fees, and capital improvement plan during this meeting. The recommended budget can be viewed in the Brunswick County Agendas and Minutes Portal and at brunswickcountync.gov/budget.

Commissioner Meetings Featuring FY 2027 Recommended Budget

Click each meeting title to view it in our Agendas and Minutes Portal. Agendas are published no later than three days before the meeting date. Meeting livestreams and replays can be accessed in the Portal through the Media (Camera) Icon for each meeting date.

Click here to learn more about upcoming meetings that will feature discussions or possible action on the next budget.

The commissioners’ chambers are on the first floor of the David R. Sandifer Administration Building at 30 Government Center Drive in Bolivia (28422).

View the full agenda and accompanying reports and subscribe to agenda notifications on the Brunswick County Agendas and Minutes Portal. Meeting livestreams and replays can be accessed in the Portal through the Media (Camera) Icon for each Board of Commissioners meeting date.

Agenda Preview

Below are a few selected items from the agenda that the Board of Commissioners will discuss and take possible action on during the regular meeting.

VI. Presentations

Clerk to the Board – Christian Recovery Centers Inc.: Request the Board receive a presentation from CRCI on programs and outcomes. Emergency Management – Brunswick County Emergency Management Damage Assessments: Request the Board receive a presentation on the Brunswick County Emergency Management Damage Assessment process and the technology tool used to complete the assessment and documentation of any damage experienced after a disaster.

VII. Public Hearings

Planning – Strategic Maco Road Project Area Development Agreement: Request the Board consider a development agreement for the Strategic Maco Road Project.



Planning staff recommends DENIAL of the Strategic Maco Road Project Area Development Agreement. See Staff Report for further details.



Note: This request is for a Development Agreement, not a Planned Development. The application was originally submitted as a Planned Development and assigned case number PD-168; however, the request currently under consideration is a Development Agreement.



Clerk to the Board – Public Hearing FY2027 Budget Ordinance, Fees and Capital Improvement Plan: Request the Board hold a continuation of the public hearing regarding the FY 2027 budget ordinance, fees, and capital improvement plan from June 1, 2026.

VIII. Administrative Report

Administration – Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Ordinance, Fees, Capital Improvement Plan, and Opioid Settlement Fund Resolution: Request the Board adopt the Fiscal Year 2027 budget ordinance, schedule of fees, five-year capital improvement plan, and a resolution for the use of opioid settlement funds. Administration – Fire Contract Administration and Funding Committee: Request the Board consider creation of a working group to develop a recommended funding model for the fire service in the county.

IX. Board Appointments

Clerk to the Board – 2026 Annual Board Appointments (continued): Request the Board consider the appointment of two (2) of the attached applicants for the Board of Equalization and Review alternate positions and the Health and Human Services Optometrist position with one (1) application attached.

Public Comment and Public Hearings

Most regular meetings include a time for public comment before the Commissioners at the beginning of the meeting. Some meetings also have public hearings for specific issues. The public hearings are similar to a public comment period but pertain to one topic.

Individuals wishing to speak during a public hearing should sign up before the meeting starts on the form at the door dedicated to public hearings. This form is separate from the form used to sign up for public comments at the beginning of the meeting.

Speakers wishing to distribute any related documents, printed comments or materials to the commissioners should deliver at least eight copies to the county clerk at least fifteen minutes before the meeting starts.

Learn more about Board of Commissioners meetings and our public comment and public hearing policies.

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Media Inquiries

Media are requested to contact Brunswick County Communications by noon on the day of the meeting to help facilitate requests for interviews before or directly after board meetings. Brunswick County will post a recap of the meeting with actions taken at brunswickcountync.gov.

For media inquiries, contact Communications Director Meagan Kascsak.

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