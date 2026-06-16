DEGIMA AI Launches the World's First Cloud Service with AMD Radeon GPUs

DEGIMA brings AMD Radeon GPUs to AI-era cloud infrastructure, enabling browser-based access, root control, and agent-ready development environments.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEGIMA AI, Inc. (CEO: Dr. Tsuyoshi Hamada) has launched the world's first cloud service*1 that provides on-demand access to AMD Radeon GPUs.Service OverviewDEGIMA is a cloud service that lets you use AMD Radeon GPUs on a pay-as-you-go basis with root access. Everything from sign-up to launching and connecting to a machine is handled entirely in the browser. You can start using the GPU on an instance right away as the development environment is pre-configured.GPUs currently available include:- AMD Radeon AI PRO 9700- AMD Radeon PRO W7900- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX- AMD Radeon RX 9060 XTThe platform is also useful for developers who want to explore and test AMD GPUs. Until now, hands-on access to ROCm*2 has largely been limited to clouds built around AMD Instinct (MI series) GPUs—where limited capacity, sales inquiries, and high costs have kept the barrier to entry high. DEGIMA lowers that barrier by letting developers sign up and start using Radeon GPUs directly from the web—no sales contact required.A CLI environment—essential for AI-era cloud infrastructure—is included by default. After connecting via SSH, root access lets you freely install libraries, set up development environments, and more. The service is designed so AI agents can carry out software development autonomously in an isolated cloud environment, separate from your local machine, where you can experiment with confidence.Cloud control interfaces are shifting toward Chat UI / Conversational UI (natural-language operation) in addition to traditional GUIs and CLIs. DEGIMA follows this trend and supports environment setup and operations through conversational interaction.Comment from an AMD FellowDr. Takahiro HaradaA long-time leader in GPU computing research and development at AMD headquarters, with deep expertise in GPU physics simulation, ray tracing, machine learning, and HIP."DEGIMA AI is a handy environment where we can use AMD GPUs easily, and right away (in a few seconds). DEGIMA AI is built through close collaboration with AMD. This is the first cloud service in the world which makes AMD GPUs accessible to anyone who is interested. DEGIMA AI is opening a door to many people in the world. I believe this is an important initiative.Dr. Hamada led development of the supercomputer "DEGIMA,"*3 the first GPU-based system that won the ACM Gordon Bell Prize. I feel that the name with such a distinguished supercomputer is now being carried forward into the next generation of AI infrastructure.I look forward to seeing AMD's ecosystem continue to grow from here."Notes*1 Per company research (May 2026). As a publicly available service focused primarily on AMD Radeon GPUs (including RX series), offering sign-up through launch and connection entirely in the cloud.*2 ROCm (Radeon Open Compute) is AMD's open-source software stack for GPUs—the counterpart to NVIDIA's CUDA—designed for GPU computing. It is a collection of drivers, development tools, and APIs that enable GPU programming from low-level kernels through end-user applications. HIP (Heterogeneous-compute Interface for Portability) is at the core of ROCm and corresponds to CUDA C++ on NVIDIA platforms.*3 ACM Gordon Bell Prize — Tsuyoshi Hamada

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