Commissioners Approve 2026 Federal Legislative Agenda

The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners approved its 2026 federal legislative agenda on Wednesday, establishing the county's priorities for federal advocacy during the coming session.

“The agenda focuses heavily on disaster recovery reform, flood insurance affordability, infrastructure resilience, environmental protection, and federal funding for critical local projects and programs that directly impact residents of the Florida Keys,” said Monroe County Legislative Director Lisa Tennyson. "This agenda helps our federal partners understand the needs of the Florida Keys and positions us to secure resources."

Among the county's top priorities are requests for $3 million for final engineering and permitting of the Card Sound Bridge replacement project and $2.25 million for the Big Pine Key Activity Center, both through a FY27 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Bill.

The agenda also outlines Monroe County's position on proposed federal disaster policy changes in response to the FEMA Review Council's recommendations. The county has expressed concern that some proposed reforms could shift disaster recovery costs to local governments and make it more difficult for smaller coastal communities to qualify for federal assistance after major storms. The county supports maintaining the current federal disaster cost-share structure, preserving hazard mitigation funding, and improving the speed and transparency of disaster assistance programs.

Another major focus is reauthorization and reform of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Monroe County is advocating for affordable flood insurance, greater transparency in FEMA's Risk Rating 2.0 methodology, and a cap on annual premium increases of no more than 9 percent for all property types. The county is also urging federal lawmakers to protect the program's long-term stability, which serves approximately 30,000 policyholders in Monroe County.

Additional priorities include:

Funding for the Florida Keys Coastal Resiliency Project and Florida Keys Water Quality Improvement Program.

Continued investment in Everglades restoration projects that improve the health of Florida Bay.

Support for affordable housing programs, including Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

Expansion of services and housing assistance for veterans.

Protection of federal waters and public lands from offshore oil and gas drilling and exploration.

Continued support for Naval Air Station Key West and its mission-critical operations.

Funding for infrastructure hardening, transportation improvements, airports, and resilience initiatives throughout the Florida Keys.

In the past few years, with the help of Congressman Carlos Gimenez, more than $20 million has been secured or earmarked for Florida Keys projects through federal funding for resiliency, water quality, Key West International Airport, bridge projects, and affordable housing.

"The Florida Keys face challenges unlike any other community in the nation, and Congressman Gimenez understands those needs,” said Monroe County Mayor Michelle Lincoln. “His support has been invaluable, and we appreciate his willingness to listen, engage, and advocate for Monroe County's priorities in Washington."

For more information about Monroe County's federal legislative priorities, visit www.monroecounty-fl.gov/legislativeaffairs.