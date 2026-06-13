Former AWS specialists launch platform designed to turn AI ideas into production-ready applications & save 80% in costs

Left: Lucky Sharma CTO Technology Evangelist, Cloud202 Right: Naman Gupta CEO, Cloud202

Former AWS specialists launch Qubitz AI, helping organisations turn AI ideas into production-ready applications up to 80% faster and cheaper.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloud202 has launched Qubitz AI , a new agentic AI platform designed to help organisations move from AI possibility to deployment and governance through a single integrated workflow that will save businesses up to 80% in costs, and offer a production-ready AI solution within weeks, in many cases.The launch addresses the two biggest challenges facing enterprise AI adoption: knowing what to build, and moving beyond experimentation into production.While platforms such as Lovable, Replit and Base44 have made it easier than ever to build AI-powered applications, many organisations continue to struggle to transform prototypes into secure, scalable production systems.One organisation already benefiting from the platform is Halved.io, an always available learning support system that brings expert guidance to every student at the exact moment they need it.Founder Andy James had previously spent thousands developing an application with another supplier, only to find the solution failed to meet the business's requirements. Using Qubitz AI, Cloud202 refreshed the platform, incorporating responsible AI controls, security measures and GDPR compliance, for approximately 20% of the cost.The project was delivered in just four weeks, compared with an estimated six months using traditional development and compliance processes."Halved.io needed to move quickly to begin trials with schools before the summer break," says Naman Gupta, founder and CEO of Cloud202. "Using Qubitz AI, we were able to accelerate development, implement responsible AI safeguards, achieve GDPR compliance and prepare the platform for deployment in a fraction of the time and cost typically associated with these projects."Built by former Amazon Web Services specialists Lucky Sharma and Naman Gupta, Qubitz AI uses a working backwards methodology inspired by Amazon's product development principles. Rather than beginning with a technology stack or model selection, the platform starts by identifying and prioritising the business problems most likely to deliver a return on investment, generating requirements documents before developing the multi-agent architecture, workflows and deployment model required to solve them.The founders developed Qubitz AI after repeatedly seeing organisations invest heavily in AI consulting and proof-of-concept projects that failed to reach production or make a meaningful impact.During his career at Accenture and AWS, Sharma worked with global brands and witnessed them spending between £350,000 and £500,000 on consultancy before a single application had been deployed.“Too much of the AI market remains focused on experimentation,” said Sharma. “Many organisations are generating prototypes, consuming tokens and building MVPs without ever reaching production. We wanted to create a platform focused on meaningful AI solutions that solve real business problems and can be deployed securely at scale.“And when your next enterprise customer asks about your AI governance, 'we use ChatGPT' is not an answer. Governance, observability and compliance have to be the operating layer of an agentic system, not a retrofit.”Once a business problem has been selected, Qubitz AI automatically generates multi-agent architectures, business tools, implementation plans and a complete production-ready, full-stack application. A built-in Test Bed evaluates system outputs against the organisation's own business expectations before launch, so systems ship when they align with the business, not when the demo looks good.Unlike many AI development tools that stop at prototype generation, Qubitz AI includes testing, governance and deployment functionality designed to support continuous improvement and real-world business operation. Once live, applications are managed through a comprehensive control layer that covers GDPR compliance, penetration testing, AWS Well-Architected Framework reviews, FinOps, observability, and Responsible AI.There is no black box. Every application is built with the customer’s code held in their own private GitHub with the required security plugins and checks running inside the pipeline. Customers can modify their application at any time using the Qubitz app.Another organisation using the platform is SphereTrax, a music discovery company that has worked on projects such as Harry Potter and Frozen and with artists including Michael Bublé and Bruno Mars.Working with Qubitz AI, SphereTrax undertook a structured AI opportunity assessment that identified multiple potential use cases across the business. One idea stood out: Search With Feeling, an AI-powered discovery engine that allows users to search music and sound effects by emotions.Qubitz AI helped identify, prioritise and architect the concept before creating an AI tagging engine capable of analysing thousands of soundtracks and categorising them according to emotional characteristics, genre and similarity.A key differentiator is Qubitz AI's Bring Your Own Cloud capability, which allows organisations to deploy applications directly into their own AWS environments in a couple of hours while maintaining full control over data, security, governance and compliance requirements. Organisations can also start on Qubitz's AWS environment and migrate later as procurement and compliance needs evolve.The platform also includes a growing library of industry blueprints designed to accelerate development and reduce what Sharma calls 'token eating.'Available blueprints include AI-powered recruitment screening, intelligent document processing, customer support automation, hyper-personalisation and recommendation engines.Organisations can use these blueprints to reduce development effort by combining pre-built architectures, deployment patterns and industry-specific best practices.Try QubitzTo support adoption, Cloud202 is offering the first 1,000 qualifying organisations a free one-month subscription to Qubitz AI (usually $999), together with 5 million Qubitz AI tokens, enough to identify AI opportunities, generate business requirements documentation and deploy a production-ready AI solution. Sign up with a business email address at qubitz.ai.Journalists who want to experience Qubitz AI should register at qubitz.ai. or contact hello@cloud202.com.About Cloud202Cloud202 is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner specialising in agentic AI and data-driven solutions, helping organisations across the UK, EU and GCC to design, build and deploy intelligent systems responsibly. The team combines deep cloud engineering expertise with a practical approach to AI governance, ensuring that the solutions they deliver are secure, explainable and built on ethical foundations. Cloud202's work spans agentic AI platforms, data architecture and AI strategy for clients across industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.