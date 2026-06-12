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Rep. Kresha Concerned About Potential Disruptions to Medical Transportation Services

June 12, 2026

St. Paul, MN — Representative Ron Kresha (R-Little Falls) is expressing concern after learning that several non-emergency medical transportation providers may be facing enrollment terminations through the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

The providers help transport Medical Assistance patients to doctor appointments, medical treatments, and other important healthcare services. Some providers report that they submitted the required recertification materials but were still awaiting review when their enrollment status changed.

“I am concerned about the impact that this decision could have on patients who rely on these transportation services,” Kresha said. “For many Minnesotans, especially those in rural areas, missing a ride can mean missing an important medical appointment.”

Kresha noted that some providers have indicated their concerns stem from administrative or paperwork issues that they believe could be addressed through the normal review process.

“I hope DHS and the providers can work together to resolve any outstanding issues as quickly as possible,” Kresha said. “The priority should be making sure patients continue to have access to the care they need.”

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Rep. Kresha Concerned About Potential Disruptions to Medical Transportation Services

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