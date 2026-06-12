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Rep. Zeleznikar and Providers Meeting Following DHS Debacle

June 12, 2026

Saint Paul, MN– Representative Natalie Zeleznikar (R-Fredenberg Township) and numerous healthcare providers will address the DHS debacle and the impact for vulnerable adults on Tuesday June 9th at noon at Innovative Human Services, 4415 Venture Ave, Duluth

“More than ten providers from across the region will be joining me to share their experiences with the 2026 Department of Human Services provider revalidation process and the challenges that occurred when long-standing providers in good standing had submitted all required documentation, but the state agency was unable to review their files before the June 1 deadline. As a result, their status changed from pending to terminated through no fault of their own,” said Rep. Zeleznikar. 

“The Governor should establish an incident command center and a dedicated 800 number staffed by highly trained DHS personnel to quickly triage provider cases and ensure that vulnerable adults across Minnesota continue to have access to critical services.”

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Rep. Zeleznikar and Providers Meeting Following DHS Debacle

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