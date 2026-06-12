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Demuth Calls for Common-Sense Approach Following DHS Transportation Terminations

June 12, 2026

ST. PAUL – House Speaker Rep. Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said the state should take a more practical approach after multiple non-emergency medical transportation providers lost their enrollment status, a move that could disrupt transportation access for vulnerable Minnesotans.

Demuth said the issue stems from a federal provider recertification requirement that carried a June 1 deadline. Transportation providers across Minnesota were required to submit documentation and undergo review to maintain enrollment in Minnesota Health Care Programs. While many providers complied with the requirements and submitted requested materials, some are now reporting that their status has been changed to “terminated” while they continue waiting for the Minnesota Department of Human Services to complete its review process.

“My primary concern is for the people who count on these transportation services to access healthcare,” Demuth said. “Without reliable transportation, many Minnesotans – particularly those in rural areas – may be unable to attend critical appointments or receive timely care, posing significant risks.

“Minnesotans should not lose access to critical transportation services because of unresolved paperwork concerns. A reasonable, common-sense process should be available to providers before the state resorts to its most serious enforcement actions with vulnerable Minnesotans caught in the middle.”

Demuth said she encourages DHS to collaborate with providers to resolve outstanding compliance issues and ensure patients do not experience avoidable disruptions in care while appeals and reviews are underway.

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Demuth Calls for Common-Sense Approach Following DHS Transportation Terminations

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