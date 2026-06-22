Growing Demand for Permanent Makeup Correction Drives U.S. Expansion of Magnetic Tattoo Removal Certification Programs

Linda Paradis presenting Magnetic Tattoo Removal at the Vegas PMU Conference 2024 Linda Paradis presenting Magnetic Tattoo Removal at the Vegas PMU Conference 2024 Live demo at the Vegas PMU Conference 2024

Inventor Linda Paradis expands patented non-laser pigment correction education across the United States

Permanent Makeup correction is one of the fastest-growing segments in our industry. Practitioners need structured education, proven protocols, and ongoing support to manage cases confidently.” — Linda Paradis, Inventor & Founder, Linda Paradis Group

MIAMI, FL - FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linda Paradis Group announced the continued expansion of its Magnetic Tattoo Removalcertification and practitioner training programs across the United States, responding to growing demand for specialized education in Permanent Makeup correction and pigment removal. Linda Paradis, inventor of Magnetic Tattoo Removaland founder of the company, continues to support practitioners seeking advanced training in corrective pigment procedures.The increasing popularity of Permanent Makeup procedures, including microblading, lip blush, eyeliner tattooing, scalp micropigmentation, and cosmetic tattooing, has created a growing need for specialized correction and removal solutions. As trends evolve and client preferences change over time, practitioners are increasingly seeking advanced education and tools to address unwanted pigment safely and professionally.Magnetic Tattoo Removalis a patented non-laser pigment correction and removal technology developed specifically for Permanent Makeup, cosmetic tattoo, scalp micropigmentation, and body tattoo correction. The technology incorporates patented magnetic needle technologies, proprietary practitioner protocols, and structured educational frameworks developed through years of research, practitioner education, and international industry feedback to support corrective pigment procedures.Linda Paradis has spent years researching pigment correction and educating professionals internationally. Through training programs, conferences, workshops, and industry events, she has shared her expertise with practitioners throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.As part of these educational initiatives, Linda Paradis previously presented Magnetic Tattoo Removalbefore an international audience of Permanent Makeup professionals during the 2024 Las Vegas PMU Conference, one of North America's leading Permanent Makeup industry events. During her presentation, she demonstrated the principles, applications, and practitioner protocols associated with the patented technology. The continued expansion of the company's U.S. certification network builds upon the growing interest generated through these educational programs and industry presentations.Today, certified Magnetic Tattoo Removalpractitioners operate across multiple international markets. Subject to local regulations, trained practitioners may offer pigment correction procedures for clients seeking modification or removal of unwanted pigment. The company's continued U.S. expansion reflects growing practitioner interest in specialized correction and pigment removal education.Certification programs are designed for qualified professionals working in Permanent Makeup, tattooing, aesthetics, beauty therapy, and related industries. Training combines structured online education, practical assessments, live mentoring sessions, case evaluations, and continued practitioner support.Available certification pathways include:• Magnetic Tattoo Removalfor Permanent Makeup and Microblading Correction.• Magnetic Tattoo Removalfor Body Tattoo Correction.• Advanced Corrective Pigment Education and Specialized Practitioner Protocols.Training is delivered under the educational framework developed by Linda Paradis, providing practitioners with access to updated protocols, educational resources, and ongoing guidance.The United States remains one of the company's key growth markets, with increasing interest from practitioners seeking specialized education in pigment correction and tattoo removal services.Applications are open for qualified practitioners, clinics, PMU artists, and aesthetic professionals seeking advanced certification in Magnetic Tattoo RemovalAdditional information about certification programs is available at:About Linda ParadisLinda Paradis is an inventor, educator, researcher, and founder of Linda Paradis Group. She is the creator of Magnetic Tattoo Removaland has dedicated her career to advancing education and innovation within the Permanent Makeup and tattoo correction industries. Through her international network of companies and certified practitioners, she provides education, certification, and professional support worldwide.About Magnetic Tattoo RemovalMagnetic Tattoo Removalis a patented non-laser pigment correction and removal technology developed by Linda Paradis. The technique is taught through structured certification programs and is utilized by trained practitioners internationally. The technology incorporates patented magnetic needles and proprietary protocols developed specifically for corrective pigment procedures.Media ContactLinda Paradis GroupEmail: support@lindaparadisgroup.com

Linda Paradis presenting Magnetic Tattoo Removal at the 2024 Vegas PMU Conference.

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