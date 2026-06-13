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Wenatchee Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington

__NEWS RELEASE __

UNITED STATES NAVY

USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

Public Affairs Officer Email: mailto:mark.langford@cvn73.navy.mil

Jun 12, 2026

Wenatchee Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada

USS GEORGE WASHINGTON – East Wenatchee, Washington native Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Nguyen was recognized as the Warfighter of the Week aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Jun 12, 2026.

Warfighter of the Week is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

As an essential member of USS George Washington’s Medical department, HM3 Nguyen showcased extraordinary commitment to the mission as a team leader for primary care. His unwavering vigilance resulted in the delivery of care to 2,750 Sailors, directly elevating of the medical team’s performance while ensuring optimal mission readiness. Additionally, as Supply Petty Officer, he diligently managed $100,000 in medical equipment and supplies.

“The Navy helps our allies and sister branches, and upholds freedom of navigation, trade, and democracy,” said Nguyen. “Serving in the Navy has given me the opportunity and discipline to help better myself.”

Nguyen is a 2021 graduate of Eastmon Highschool with additional schooling at Southern New Hampshire University.

George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

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Wenatchee Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington

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