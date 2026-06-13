Voices in the desert: the safe haven open mic fosters connection at Chabelley Airfield

Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti — In a deployed environment, maintaining resilience requires more than mission focus alone. Opportunities to connect with others, share experiences and find moments of personal expression can play a critical role in sustaining morale and strengthening the force. At Chabelley Airfield one weekly event is doing exactly that.

Hosted every week at the Spartan Haven Chapel, Safe Haven Open Mic provides service members with a welcoming space to showcase their talents, share their stories and build connections with fellow deployed personnel.

Organized by the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Chapel Religious Support Team, led by U.S. Air Force Capt. Conner Simms, 776 EABS chaplain, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vanessa Abenojar, 776 EABS religious affairs, the event has become a cornerstone of community life at CADJ.

Each week, the chapel transforms into a stage for creativity and self-expression. The sign-up sheet opens at 7:15 p.m., and by the 7:30 p.m. start time, performers are ready to take the microphone. Singers, musicians, poets, comedians and storytellers are all encouraged to participate, creating an atmosphere where every voice is welcome.

The event regularly features between five and 10 performances, highlighting the diverse talents found throughout the deployed force. Service members who spend their days supporting mission operations step onto the stage to entertain their peers, share personal experiences and reveal talents many of their teammates may never have known existed.

One participant, Army Spc. Ma'Kyia Harston, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 167th Infantry Regiment force protection soldier assigned to CADJ, used the confidence and experience gained through Safe Haven Open Mic to compete in Camp Lemonnier's "Lemonnier's Got Talent" competition. Harston ultimately won the competition, demonstrating the caliber of talent within the Chabelley community.

While musical performances and comedy acts provide entertainment and a welcome break from daily operational demands, Safe Haven Open Mic serves a deeper purpose as well.

“Our weekly Safe Haven Open Mic has been a gift to our community out here. Amidst the high ops tempo and high heat, it has bolstered our Airmen & Soldiers sense of meaning, value and purpose by allowing them a creative outlet,” said Simms. “Every week they step up to the mic and express their joys, frustrations, and passions through song, poetry, story, and dance. A creative force is a powerful force, and Safe Haven had enabled CADJ Spartans to stay sharp and stay ready.”

The event has become a trusted platform for service members who are separated from family, friends and familiar support systems. Through spoken word, music and storytelling, participants are able to express emotions, process challenges and find common ground with others facing similar experiences, reinforcing a sense of belonging and mutual support across the installation.

The result is more than an evening of entertainment. Safe Haven Open Mic has become a community building event that reminds service members they are not navigating deployment alone.