Arizona Secure Elections Act Advances to Statewide Ballot

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – The Arizona Legislature today gave final approval to House Concurrent Resolution 2001, the Arizona Secure Elections Act, sending State Representative Alexander Kolodin’s election-integrity measure to the statewide ballot.

The constitutional amendment requires Arizona elections to be decided solely by eligible citizen voters, requires government-issued identification to cast a ballot, bans foreign nationals from spending money to influence Arizona elections, and gives voters the option to have their ballot tabulated at their voting location.

If approved by voters, the measure will apply beginning with the 2028 election cycle.

The Arizona Secure Elections Act will:

Limit voting in Arizona elections to United States citizens.

Require government-issued identification to cast a ballot.

Prohibit foreign nationals from making contributions or expenditures to influence Arizona elections.

Give voters the option to have their ballot tabulated at their voting location.

Protect voters who are in line when polls close by allowing them to cast a ballot.

Require affirmative requests for mail ballots tied to a confirmed mailing address.

Preserve the authority of Arizona voters and the Legislature to enact election laws tied to legitimate state interests.

Place these safeguards directly into the Arizona Constitution, subject to voter approval.

“For years, Arizonans have watched the same election problems repeat while trust in the system has eroded,” said Representative Kolodin. “The Arizona Secure Elections Act puts the rules where they belong: in the Constitution. Citizens vote. Voters show ID. Foreign money stays out. Voters can see their ballots counted where they vote. Election laws should be written by Arizonans, not dictated by bureaucrats, activists, or outside interests. The Legislature has done its job. Now the people of Arizona will decide.”

HCR 2001 will appear on the next general-election ballot as the Arizona Secure Elections Act, also known as the FAST Election Results Act.

Alexander Kolodin is an attorney and Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives serving Legislative District 3, which includes North Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, and Rio Verde in Maricopa County. Follow him on X at @realAlexKolodin.