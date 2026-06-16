FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES MUSIC DOCUMENTARY 'JEWEL’S CATCH ONE'

Freestyle Digital Media proudly announces the release of the music documentary feature JEWEL’S CATCH ONE, directed by C. Fitz -- now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting on June 16, 2026

Music Documentary Feature Now Available on North American VOD Platforms Starting on June 16, 2026

I wanted to create an invitation to witness change through the film's portal into history. Through Jewel's life, this film teaches lessons against the backdrop of survival, love, and courage.” — Filmmaker C. Fitz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, proudly announces the release of the music documentary feature JEWEL’S CATCH ONE, directed by C. Fitz -- now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting on June 16, 2026.

The film’s return is both timely and resonant. Its release during Pride Month, just days before Juneteenth, underscores the enduring relevance of its story, one rooted in visibility, resilience, and community at a time when such spaces were not just celebratory, but essential.

Spanning four decades of rhythm and resistance, JEWEL’S CATCH ONE tells the essential true story of America’s oldest Black-owned disco. Renowned as the Studio 54 of the West Coast, Catch One was more than a nightclub. It was a groundbreaking institution that shattered racial and social barriers under the fearless leadership of Black, LGBTQ+ trailblazer Jewel Thais-Williams. Filmmaker C. Fitz constructs a vivid cinematic journey through rare archival footage, dynamic storytelling, and a soundtrack that pulses across generations. The film illuminates how Jewel transformed her dance floor into a sanctuary of activism by creating a vital safe space, especially during the AIDS crisis, when the club became a source of support, fundraising, and visibility. JEWEL’S CATCH ONE honors forty years of cultural history through a vibrant lens of music, fashion, and the unwavering resilience that helped shape a nation.

With a cinematic visual style and a storytelling sensibility rooted in journalism, C. Fitz brings a deeply human, emotionally driven perspective to this material, transforming documentation into immersion. Directed by C. Fitz and written by Fitz and Pat Branch, JEWEL’S CATCH ONE was produced by Fitz, Branch, Carmen Quiros, and Tim Vermeulen, and features an array of legendary voices including Thelma Houston, Sharon Stone, Madonna, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Thea Austin, Sandra Bernhard, Jenifer Lewis, Representative Maxine Waters, Bonnie Pointer, Jennifer Holliday, Janice Robinson, Al Von, Rue Thais-Williams, and, of course, Jewel Thais-Williams, narrated by CCH Pounder.

JEWEL’S CATCH ONE enjoyed an acclaimed international festival run, earning official selections at the BFI London Film Festival, Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival, and Palm Springs International Film Festival. JEWEL’S CATCH ONE has won four “Best Documentary” awards, a Jury Award, and was named to Palm Springs’ “Best of Fest” list, with screenings at more than 70 festivals worldwide.

"I wanted to create an invitation to witness change through the film's portal into history,” said filmmaker C. Fitz. “Through Jewel's life, this film teaches lessons against the backdrop of survival, love, and courage. In times like these, it's critical to remember the resilience of those who stood against hate. I can't wait for more people to experience it."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire JEWEL’S CATCH ONE directly with the filmmakers, Dancing Pictures, and Tiffany Boyle of Ramo Law.

JEWEL’S CATCH ONE website: https://www.jewelscatchonedocumentary.com

ABOUT C. FITZ

An award-winning director, writer, executive producer, and creative director, C. Fitz works across documentary, narrative, and brand content for major platforms including Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney. Her credits include developing and producing the Emmy Award-winning series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy; directing on the acclaimed OWN narrative series Queen Sugar; and directing the first season of One Perfect Shot on HBO Max. A DGA & PGA member, Fitz brings a rare breadth of experience across Emmy-winning series, brand content, festival-acclaimed documentary, and premium streaming originals.

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - JEWEL'S CATCH ONE (2026)

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