Arizona Senate Democrats Honor Senator Lela Alston's Historic Legacy of Service

PHOENIX – Today, colleagues, friends, family members, and community leaders gathered at the Arizona State Capitol to celebrate the remarkable career and legacy of Senator Lela Alston as she retires from the Arizona Legislature after more than three decades of distinguished public service.

A native Arizonan born and raised in Phoenix; Senator Alston has dedicated her life to serving the state she loves. From her years as a public-school teacher to becoming the longest-serving legislator in Arizona history, Sen. Alston's career has been defined by an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of Arizona families, strengthening public education, and ensuring government works for the people it serves.

Today, the Senate read a proclamation recognizing Senator Alston's extraordinary contributions to Arizona and the lasting impact she has made on generations of Arizonans.

“Her leadership, wisdom, and commitment to public service have improved the lives of countless Arizonans,” said Senate Democratic Leader Priya Sundaresan. “She has been a mentor, a trailblazer, and a fierce advocate for public education and working families.”

"Lela leads with heart. Whether she was fighting for students, seniors, veterans, or families facing difficult circumstances, she always approached her work with compassion and determination,” said Senate Democratic Whip Rosanna Gabaldón. “She has earned the respect of colleagues on both sides of the aisle because she never lost sight of the people she was elected to serve.”

Her advocacy extended well beyond education. Senator Alston championed affordable healthcare, housing assistance, support for seniors, veterans, children, women, and working families. She secured funding for housing and homelessness programs, including the Housing Trust Fund, and was a leading voice for grandparents raising their grandchildren, continuing that work during her final legislative session.

Beyond her public service, Senator Alston is a devoted mother, grandmother, mentor, and friend. She is also a master seamstress, as well as an enthusiast of classic cars, including her famous pink 1956 Thunderbird convertible.