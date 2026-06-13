Arizona Voters Poised to Decide Key Reforms Backing Students, Military Families, Taxpayers

ARIZONA, June 13 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 12, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Senate Republicans are giving Arizona voters the opportunity to protect military families, direct more education dollars into classrooms, and ensure taxpayer-funded school resources are used for students, not special interests, by approving three ballot referrals today for the November 2026 General Election.

The measures would safeguard scholarship funds for military children, require larger school districts to dedicate more operational spending to direct classroom instruction, and prohibit taxpayer resources from being used to support labor organization activities in public schools. Together, the referrals reflect a common goal of protecting families, strengthening accountability, and ensuring public dollars are used for their intended purpose.

Protecting Scholarship Funds for Military Families (HCR 2048)

HCR 2048 would amend the Arizona Constitution to prohibit the state from seizing, transferring, or redirecting scholarship monies set aside for eligible children of military families pursuing higher education. The measure includes enforcement provisions designed to ensure future lawmakers and government entities cannot divert those funds for other purposes.

"These scholarship funds were created for helping the children of military families pursue higher education," said Senate Appropriations Committee Chair David Farnsworth. "When government faces budget pressures, dedicated funds can become tempting targets. Arizona should never balance its books on the backs of military families or treat money set aside for their children's futures as a piggy bank. This referral permanently protects those funds and ensures they remain available for the students they were intended to serve."

Classroom Spending Accountability Act (SCR 1032)

Sponsored by Senate Government Committee Chairman Jake Hoffman, SCR 1032 would require larger school districts to spend at least 60 percent of operational spending on direct instructional expenses and establish consequences for districts that repeatedly fail to meet that standard. The measure is designed to ensure a greater share of education funding reaches classrooms and students.

"Arizona taxpayers are spending more on education than ever before, yet too many school districts continue growing administrative bureaucracy while parents see disappointing academic results and teachers struggle for resources," said Senator Hoffman. "The problem isn't that we're not spending enough money. The problem is that too much of that money never reaches the classroom. This referral establishes a clear standard and finally holds districts accountable for putting bureaucracy ahead of students."

Keeping Taxpayer Resources Focused on Students (HCR 2040)

HCR 2040, as amended in the Senate by Senator Hoffman, would prohibit school districts from using taxpayer-funded resources to support labor organization activities, including payroll systems, communication platforms, facilities, and other public assets. The measure is designed to ensure public resources are used for educational purposes rather than organizational or political activities.

"Taxpayer-funded schools are not union headquarters, and public resources are not political slush funds," said Senator Hoffman. "Every dollar, facility, system, and employee hour paid for by taxpayers should be focused on educating students. This referral stops school districts from using public resources to support labor organization activities and restores accountability to a system that has drifted too far from its core mission."

Together, the measures reflect a broader effort by Senate Republicans to strengthen accountability, protect families, and ensure taxpayer dollars are used as intended.

"Whether it's protecting military families, directing more education dollars into classrooms, or ensuring taxpayer resources are used as intended, these referrals reflect the priorities Arizona voters tell us they care about most," said Senate President Warren Petersen. "Republicans are advancing practical reforms that strengthen accountability, protect families, and keep government focused on delivering results for the people we serve."

After passing the Legislature, the referrals will be transmitted to the Secretary of State for placement on the November 2026 General Election ballot.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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