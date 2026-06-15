Suzanne Nadell Responds to Southern Baptist Vote on Women Pastors: Women Should Not Be Forced to Suppress Their Calling

Suzanne Nadell Suzanne Nadell

The author of the transformative book, "Wired to Lead," says restrictive policies prevent women from fully embracing their God-given gifts and leadership roles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suzanne Nadell, author of Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn't Think You Could Be and CEO of She Leads Church, a faith-based organization dedicated to empowering women in ministry and leadership, is speaking out following the Southern Baptist Convention's vote to advance a formal ban on women serving as pastors, saying the move reflects a broader challenge many women of faith continue to face: being discouraged from pursuing the leadership roles they believe God has called them to fill.

A new Barna study found that men are now attending church more regularly than women, reversing a decades-long trend and creating the largest gender gap in church attendance on record: 43% of men attend weekly compared to 36% of women.

"I believe this study is a reflection of what can happen when women feel excluded from leadership and less connected to the life of the church. While supporters of these policies believe they are grounded in scripture, the broader biblical narrative shows that women have always played vital roles in advancing God's message and serving their communities," says Nadell.

Nadell says Wired to Lead is a response to the struggles many women face when they feel called to lead but lack support from traditional religious institutions. Through her writing, she provides mentorship, resources, and community for women seeking to grow spiritually and embrace their God-given purpose.

According to Nadell, the effects of policies that restrict women in ministry extend far beyond the pulpit, shaping how women view themselves as leaders in their workplaces, families, and communities.

"Women don't need permission to use the gifts God has given them," she explains. "Leadership isn't about gender. It's about obedience to God's calling. When we silence women, we rob our communities of wisdom, compassion, and voices that were never meant to be hidden."

Nadell says she wants women of every denomination and every faith background to know they are not alone. Her mission is to create a place where women can grow spiritually, lead boldly, and support one another without fear or shame.

"God's calling doesn't come with a disclaimer," she concludes. "Women have always led, taught, and served. That hasn't changed, and it shouldn't."

About Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell is the author of Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn't Think You Could Be. She also serves as CEO of She Leads Church, a faith-based organization dedicated to supporting and empowering women in leadership. Through speaking, coaching, and ministry, she helps women of all faiths and denominations embrace their purpose, strengthen their spiritual lives, and answer their calling with confidence.

To learn more, visit https://suzannenadell.com/

For more information about She Leads Church, visit https://www.sheleadschurch.com/

Suzanne Nadell is available for interviews.

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