GulfNet Emirates Appointed Authorized DJI Enterprise Dealer, Expanding Drone Solutions Across UAE, GCC & Africa

GulfNet Emirates is now an Authorized DJI Enterprise Dealer, delivering advanced commercial drone solutions across the UAE, GCC, and Africa region.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GulfNet Emirates Company LLC, a recognized leader in enterprise IT and advanced technology solutions, has officially been appointed as an Authorized DJI Enterprise Dealer. This strategic milestone significantly expands the company's technology portfolio and positions GulfNet Emirates as a key provider of world-class commercial drone solutions across the United Arab Emirates, the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, and Africa.The new partnership with DJI, the global leader in commercial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, marks a defining moment in GulfNet Emirates' continued evolution. For more than 25 years, the company has been at the forefront of enterprise IT, systems integration, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, serving a diverse client base spanning government, energy, construction, and industrial sectors across the UAE, GCC, and African markets. With this new appointment, GulfNet Emirates extends its proven expertise from ground-level infrastructure to the skies, opening new opportunities for clients to harness the power of aerial intelligence.Delivering the Full DJI Enterprise EcosystemAs an Authorized DJI Enterprise Drones Distributor , GulfNet Emirates now offers end-to-end access to DJI's complete commercial drone ecosystem. This includes certified DJI Enterprise hardware such as the renowned Matrice series, advanced payload systems, thermal and zoom cameras, LiDAR modules, and a wide range of accessories engineered for mission-critical applications.The company's drone solutions are designed to transform operational efficiency across multiple high-value use cases: Aerial Inspection : Enabling organizations to reduce aerial inspection time by up to 50 percent while improving safety and data accuracy.Mapping and Surveying: Delivering precision 3D mapping for infrastructure development, urban planning, and large-scale construction projects.Asset Monitoring: Providing efficient UAV-based tracking and management of high-value assets across remote and complex environments.Surveillance and Security: Supporting real-time aerial monitoring for critical sites, public events, and sensitive facilities.Industrial and Energy Operations: Ensuring safe and reliable drone deployment for oil, gas, power, and utility installations.Industries ServedGulfNet Emirates' DJI Enterprise solutions are tailored to address the unique operational needs of multiple sectors across the UAE, GCC, and Africa, including construction and infrastructure, energy and utilities, agriculture, public safety and security, geospatial and surveying, and large-scale industrial operations. Whether supporting a national infrastructure project, securing critical assets, or modernizing utility inspections, the company offers customized drone deployments that align with each client's strategic goals.A Complete Solutions Partner, Not Just a Hardware ProviderWhat sets GulfNet Emirates apart is its commitment to delivering integrated, end-to-end solutions rather than standalone products. The company combines DJI's industry-leading hardware with its own deep expertise in systems integration, software, networking, cybersecurity, and satellite imaging solutions to provide a seamless operational experience.Clients benefit from a comprehensive package that includes certified DJI Enterprise hardware, ongoing technical support, after-sales service backed by a 100+ strong in-house engineering team, structured training programs, and full deployment support, from fleet integration to operational readiness. With offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and an established presence across the GCC and African markets, GulfNet Emirates ensures consistent service quality and rapid response wherever clients operate.Commenting on the AppointmentLeadership at GulfNet Emirates emphasized that the new DJI Enterprise dealership reflects the company's mission to bring transformative technologies to its clients across the UAE, GCC, and Africa. By integrating commercial drone capabilities into its broader portfolio, the company aims to help organizations enhance productivity, improve safety, and unlock new operational insights through aerial intelligence.Looking AheadAs industries across the UAE, GCC, and Africa continue to embrace digital transformation, the demand for intelligent, automated, and data-driven aerial solutions is accelerating rapidly. With this new partnership, GulfNet Emirates is well positioned to lead the region's commercial drone adoption, helping clients elevate their operations and gain a measurable competitive advantage.Organizations interested in exploring DJI Enterprise drone solutions are invited to connect with the GulfNet Emirates team through the Below Given Details:Website: https://www.gulfnetemirates.com/dronesandrobotics/ Email: drones@gulfnetemirates.mePhone: +971-559911705

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.