Blumenthal, Shaheen Secure Provision to Protect Stars and Stripes Independence in National Defense Authorization Act

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), senior members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, successfully secured a provision to codify the editorial independence of Stars and Stripes in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2027. The Senators’ language will deliver landmark protections for the editorial independence of Stars and Stripes—ensuring the newspaper remains free from censorship, propaganda, and interference from the Pentagon.

“The Administration’s assault on Stars and Stripes constitutes unacceptable censorship, and I’m glad my provision to protect the newspaper’s editorial independence has been adopted to the NDAA. Servicemembers, veterans, and their families across the globe have relied on this newspaper to provide honest, credible reporting on the issues facing them for more than a century. My language rightfully ensures Stars and Stripes will remain free from political influence and interference, and I’m encouraged to see this cause receive bipartisan support,” said Blumenthal.

“With Secretary Hegseth openly moving to restrict the freedom of the press at the Pentagon, it's more important than ever that publications are free to cover our military without the threat of censorship. I'm proud my provision to preserve the editorial independence of Stars and Stripes was included in the Committee-approved NDAA. I'm eager to see it passed and signed into law so that the publication can continue to report on our military with integrity and accuracy,” said Shaheen.

The provision’s language comes from the Senators’ Stars and Stripes Editorial Independence Act—legislation that clarifies Stars and Stripes’ editorial operations are independent of the military chain of command, military public affairs activities, or other external influences. These editorial independence standards have governed the paper since the Civil War. However, the Trump Administration has increasingly taken aim at controlling Stars and Stripes as part of its larger efforts to restrict freedom of press at the Pentagon.

In January, Stars and Stripes job applicants were asked to explain how they would advance the Administration’s policy priorities, and the Pentagon’s top public affairs official announced plans to overhaul the newspaper. In March, the Pentagon further accused the newspaper of focusing on “woke distractions” and imposed new restrictions on the independent publication. In April, the Department fired Stars and Stripes ombudsman Jacqueline Smith—a non-partial watchdog charged with monitoring the paper’s independence.