Saudi Arabia Freight and Logistics Market Accelerates as USD 74.6B Investment Fuels 18% CAGR Through 2030

Makreo Research and Consulting

Saudi Arabia's freight market grew at 13.24% CAGR through 2025, now accelerating to 18% through 2030 on USD 74.6B investment and multimodal corridor expansion.

Saudi Arabia's freight market is no longer building toward Vision 2030. It is executing it now, with USD 74.6B invested and an 18% CAGR confirming the inflection point is here.” — Omkar Manjrekar

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Arabia's freight and logistics sector has entered a defining phase of expansion as infrastructure investments, multimodal freight corridors, warehousing demand, and trade diversification initiatives accelerate the Kingdom's ambition to become a global logistics hub. Private-sector transport and logistics investments have surpassed SAR 280 billion (USD 74.6 billion), while the sector's contribution to national GDP has reached approximately 6.2%, underscoring the growing strategic importance of logistics within Saudi Arabia's economic diversification agenda. According to Makreo Research's Saudi Arabia Freight and Logistics Market report, the Kingdom's freight and logistics ecosystem is undergoing structural transformation across road, rail, air freight, warehousing, cold chain, and integrated logistics infrastructure. The convergence of Vision 2030 initiatives, expanding trade routes, rising e-commerce penetration, and supply chain resilience programs is creating significant opportunities across the logistics value chain.Five New Rail Freight Corridors Strengthen Regional Trade Connectivity -In April 2026, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) launched five new freight logistics corridors spanning more than 2,500 kilometers, connecting major gateways including Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, and King Abdullah Port with inland dry ports, industrial cities, logistics hubs, and neighboring GCC markets. The corridors enhance multimodal cargo movement across petrochemicals, mining products, industrial goods, and consumer products while reducing dependence on long-haul trucking and improving supply chain efficiency.The new rail network forms a critical component of Saudi Arabia's broader strategy to strengthen regional trade integration and support growing cargo volumes moving through the Kingdom's ports and industrial zones.Saudi-UAE Trade Bridge Creates Alternative Gulf Supply Chain Route -The Kingdom has also accelerated efforts to diversify regional trade routes through the launch of a Saudi-UAE trade bridge connecting Sharjah and Dammam via Khorfakkan Port. Located outside the Strait of Hormuz, the corridor provides businesses with an alternative logistics route supported by integrated customs procedures and pre-clearance mechanisms.The initiative gained strategic significance amid growing concerns regarding maritime disruptions across the Gulf region. Combined with newly announced transport infrastructure projects and logistics agreements in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, the corridor strengthens the Kingdom's role as a regional trade facilitator and supply chain stabilizer.Sea-to-Air Logistics Corridor Expands High-Value Cargo Capabilities -Saudi Arabia further enhanced its multimodal logistics capabilities through the launch of a sea-to-air cargo corridor at Jeddah Islamic Port. Developed jointly by Saudia Cargo, Mawani, and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the corridor enables maritime cargo to transition directly into air freight networks under streamlined customs procedures.The initiative supports growing demand for high-value and time-sensitive cargo categories including pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, electronics, perishables, and express shipments.Saudi Arabia's air cargo throughput reached approximately 1.2 million tons in 2024, representing a 30% increase from 918,000 tons in 2023. Saudi Arabian Logistics Services (SAL), operating across 18 domestic airports, handled approximately 972,000 tons during the year, accounting for nearly 92% of national cargo volumes and reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a growing air freight gateway connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa.Road Freight Remains the Backbone of Domestic Logistics -Road transportation continues to dominate freight movement across Saudi Arabia, supported by a rapidly expanding truck fleet that reached approximately 500,000 units in 2026. The sector remains essential for domestic distribution, industrial supply chains, retail replenishment, and cross-border trade throughout the GCC region.As cargo flows increasingly shift toward integrated multimodal transportation models, Saudi Arabia's road freight network continues to serve as the primary connector between ports, airports, industrial cities, logistics parks, and end-user markets.Warehousing Occupancy Reaches Critical Levels Across Major Logistics Hubs - Saudi Arabia's warehousing sector is experiencing one of the strongest demand cycles in its history. National warehouse occupancy levels reached approximately 97-98% by H1 2025 across key logistics centers including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, reflecting sustained demand from e-commerce operators, retailers, FMCG companies, healthcare distributors, and third-party logistics providers.Riyadh remains the most capacity-constrained market, with industrial lease rates increasing approximately 16% year-on-year, while Jeddah and Dammam recorded rental growth of 8% and 9%, respectively. Modern Grade A warehousing capacity remains limited despite significant development activity, creating a persistent supply-demand imbalance across the Kingdom.Industrial City Logistics Zones account for approximately 30% of logistics infrastructure value, while Port-Based Logistics Zones contribute around 22%, benefiting from bonded warehousing, customs-linked services, and high container throughput. Air Freight Logistics Centers represent approximately 15% of logistics infrastructure value, supported by the handling of high-value and time-sensitive cargo categories.Saudi Arabia Emerges as the GCC's Logistics Powerhouse -The Kingdom's logistics transformation extends beyond infrastructure development. Major projects including the Aramco-DHL ASMO venture, integrated logistics zones, logistics parks, dry ports, and airport-linked distribution hubs are creating a comprehensive freight ecosystem designed to support domestic growth and international trade expansion.As global manufacturers, logistics providers, retailers, and e-commerce companies continue to expand their presence in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom is increasingly positioning itself as the preferred logistics gateway connecting the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa.About the Report -Makreo Research's Saudi Arabia Freight and Logistics Market Size and Forecast (2021-2030) provides comprehensive analysis of freight transportation, warehousing and cold chain, air cargo, rail logistics, CEP services, third-party logistics, e-commerce logistics, transportation infrastructure, end-user industries, and regional market dynamics across Saudi Arabia.Makreo has delivered research and consulting engagements for Logistics and Warehousing sector clients operating in or entering Saudi Arabia and the GCC across the following areas:• Market Entry and Expansion Strategy• Competitive Benchmarking• Warehousing and Storage Opportunity Assessment• Warehouse Technology and WMS Opportunities• Contract Logistics, CEP, and Last-Mile Fulfilment• Air Cargo and Express Logistics Market Assessment• Consumer and Industry Market SurveysMore...Makreo Research and Consulting is a market intelligence and advisory firm specializing in market research, business consulting, industry analysis, market mapping, and custom research solutions. We serve organizations across retail, BFSI, logistics, healthcare, automotive, education, manufacturing, and other key sectors. Makreo delivers data-driven insights that help businesses identify opportunities, navigate challenges, and make informed strategic decisions. More than a service provider, Makreo is a trusted research partner.

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