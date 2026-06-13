North Carolina Songwriter and Veteran Releases Debut Gospel Album Using AI-Assisted Production

NORTH CAROLINA — At 46 years old, Bisceglia Jana’ is proving that it is never too late to pursue a dream. After writing songs for more than 26 years, Bisceglia Jana’ has officially released her debut gospel album, Inside a Writer’s Heart, now available on all major streaming platforms.

The project fulfills a lifelong dream that began when she started writing songs at the age of 13, filling notebooks with lyrics inspired by faith, life experiences, and personal reflection. For years, Bisceglia Jana’ believed the songs God placed on her heart would remain written only on paper. Like many independent artists, she lacked the financial resources for professional studio time, production, and engineering. When advances in artificial intelligence technology became more accessible, she prayerfully embraced the opportunity to finally bring her music to life.

“I prayed about it,” Bisceglia Jana’ said. “I wanted to make sure I was honoring God with the gifts He gave me. These songs have lived in notebooks, journals, and in my heart for years. I finally had an opportunity to share them with others.” The result is Inside a Writer’s Heart, a gospel album rooted in faith, testimony, worship, healing, and hope. The songs reflect Bisceglia Jana’’s journey through personal hardships, traumatic experiences, spiritual growth, and perseverance. “Music helped me process pain, find hope, and stay connected to God during some of the most difficult seasons of my life,” Bisceglia Jana’ said. “My prayer is that these songs bring healing, encouragement, and hope to others who may be walking through difficult times.”

As a disabled veteran, advocate, and survivor of life’s challenges, Bisceglia Jana’ also hopes the album’s success will create opportunities for meaningful community impact. She envisions using future proceeds and platform growth to support outreach efforts benefiting veterans living with mental health challenges and survivors of domestic violence. “God has brought me through some difficult seasons, and I know what it feels like to need hope,” Bisceglia Jana’ said. “If this music can encourage someone else or help create opportunities to support veterans and survivors, then it has fulfilled a purpose far greater than myself.”

Featured songs include “Opened My Eyes,” a testimony of spiritual awakening and gratitude, and “A Song of Praise,” inspired by Psalm 95 and God’s faithfulness. Listeners can find Inside a Writer’s Heart on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other major streaming platforms. About Bisceglia Jana’ Bisceglia Jana’ is a North Carolina-based songwriter, author, speaker, veteran, faith leader, and advocate. After writing songs for more than 26 years, she released her debut gospel album, Inside a Writer’s Heart, a collection of music inspired by faith, healing, resilience, and God’s enduring grace.

Media Contact

Bisceglia J. Allen

252-745-1978

https://music.apple.com/us/album/inside-a-writers-heart/6776386127 https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0H3VHHS6K?ref=dm_sh_zXEly0ye71LN8iDswZydrtK25

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