RCP responds to violence in Northern Ireland

RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel condemns the recent violence in Northern Ireland, highlighting its impact on communities and NHS staff and calling for calm.

Dear colleagues,

Fellows, members and staff of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) are deeply concerned by the violence seen in Northern Ireland in recent days, following the serious assault in Belfast.

We recognise the distress caused by the original incident. A man remains in hospital with life-changing injuries after a knife attack. Our thoughts are with him, his loved ones and all those affected.

There can be no justification for the violence that has followed. Reports of unrest, including attacks on homes and damage to property are deeply concerning. The escalation into disorder and intimidation is unacceptable.

This violence has a direct impact on healthcare staff, patients and communities. Many NHS workers come from diverse backgrounds, and we know colleagues may be feeling unsafe or fearful for themselves and their families.

As a college, we strongly condemn all forms of violence, abuse and discrimination. There is no place for this in our society or in our healthcare system.

The NHS is built on compassion, inclusion and respect. Every day, healthcare professionals from many different cultures, nationalities and faiths work together to care for patients.

The RCP remains committed to promoting equality, inclusion and a safe, supportive working environment for everyone.

Our thoughts are with colleagues and communities across Northern Ireland. We stand with you and hope you can stay safe during this difficult time.

With my very best wishes,

Mumtaz

Professor Mumtaz Patel

RCP President