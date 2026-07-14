AI Spending Surges, but Leadership Still Stalls: New Book The MACH-10 Leader Offers a Model for AI-Native Executives

Jason M. Riggs, technology executive and award-winning author of The MACH-10 Leader and The MACH-10 PM. The MACH-10 Leader is available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover formats. The MACH-10 Leader: AI-Native Leadership at Decision Speed by award-winning author Jason M. Riggs.

Award-winning author Jason M. Riggs introduces practical frameworks to reduce decision latency, clarify ownership, and preserve human judgment in the AI era.

AI exposes the true cost of slow leadership.” — Jason M. Riggs

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As worldwide AI spending is forecast to reach $2.59 trillion in 2026, according to Gartner, organizations are discovering a critical bottleneck: faster technology cannot fix slow, unclear, or overly cautious corporate decision-making. In his new book, The MACH-10 Leader: AI-Native Leadership at Decision Speed, award-winning author Jason M. Riggs argues that technology is moving faster than the leadership systems responsible for managing it.

The book, the second installment in The MACH-10 Leadership Series, gives executives, founders, product leaders, and operators a practical model for leading faster without losing human judgment, ownership, or accountability.

“AI is exposing leadership problems that were already there,” said Riggs. “The companies that win in this era will know when to move fast, who owns the call, and where human judgment still matters.”

Unlike typical AI books that treat technology as the final decision-maker, The MACH-10 Leader positions AI as an accelerant that demands stronger human judgment, clearer ownership, and more accountable execution. Riggs introduces actionable operating frameworks designed to fix the core execution problems AI makes harder to ignore:

Decision Latency: The organizational delay and institutional drag that turn strong strategy into late execution.

The Godzilla Effect: Riggs’ term for small, unresolved decisions that quietly compound into massive, team-consuming problems.

Automation Theater: The growing corporate trend of teams generating endless AI reports, summaries, and digital activity that no one actually acts on.

“Fast leadership still requires judgment,” Riggs said. “The real work of an AI-native leader is knowing which decisions need speed, which need depth, and which are quietly rotting while everyone waits for consensus.”

Media Availability & Interview Topics

Riggs, drawing on more than 25 years of technology leadership experience at companies including Qualcomm, GoPro, PAR Technology, and Audivi AI, is available for immediate interviews and podcast appearances on:

The Executive Bottleneck: Why major AI initiatives stall at the leadership layer.

Reducing Decision Latency: Practical ways to build high-velocity operational models.

Defeating Automation Theater: Ensuring AI integration drives results rather than digital noise.

Implementing Decision SLAs: Breaking the corporate consensus trap and preserving personal accountability.

About the Book & Author

The MACH-10 Leader builds on Riggs’ first book, The MACH-10 PM: AI-Powered Product Management at Hypersonic Speed, which earned Firebird Book Awards recognition in Business and Technology, Literary Titan Gold, and a five-star review from Readers’ Favorite.

The MACH-10 Leader: AI-Native Leadership at Decision Speed is available now in paperback, hardcover, and eBook editions.

Paperback ISBN: 979-8-9940323-4-3

Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-9940323-5-0

Review copies, interview requests, and high-resolution cover art are available upon request.

About Jason M. Riggs

Jason M. Riggs is an award-winning author and product and technology executive with more than 25 years of experience leading innovation across AI, SaaS, hardware, mobile, cloud, restaurant technology, and enterprise platforms. He is the author of The MACH-10 PM and The MACH-10 Leader, both part of The MACH-10 Leadership Series.

About The MACH-10 Leadership Series

The MACH-10 Leadership Series is built around one idea: in the AI era, speed matters more than ever, but only when leaders preserve the judgment, ownership, and humanity required to make speed useful.

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