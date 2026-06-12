36 State Employees Awarded Governor’s Medal of Valor for Acts of Extraordinary Heroism

SACRAMENTO, CA – 36 California state employees were honored today for taking lifesaving action and demonstrating exceptional courage in life-or-death situations. They were recognized at the Governor’s State Employee Medal of Valor Ceremony at the California Highway Patrol Academy, in West Sacramento. The award, given on behalf of Governor Gavin Newsom, is the state’s highest honor for heroism.

“Today we celebrate 36 heroes who went beyond the call of duty,” said Governor Gavin Newsom in recorded remarks. “They were not heroes by luck, by coincidence, or because of their titles. They’re heroes because of who they are, because the same instincts that drew them to public service are the same instincts that drove them headlong into danger.”

Today’s awardees demonstrated extraordinary bravery across a range of life-threatening situations. A heroic California Highway Patrol officer was among the honorees recognized for his quick actions under extreme pressure when he sprinted toward an active shooter at an Oroville school in just ninety-two seconds, ensured the threat was neutralized, and provided lifesaving care to two injured kindergartners. Another award recipient risked his life during a raging wildfire to pull a truck driver from flames, extinguish the fire, and coordinate a helicopter evacuation amid rapidly worsening conditions. Two more heroes shielded children during gunfire at separate youth baseball games, and others rescued civilians from crashes, disasters, and violent incidents across the state. Their bravery reflects extraordinary commitment to public service and the safety of all Californians.

This year’s honorees also include a rare Medal of Valor family legacy. One Caltrans employee being recognized for rescuing an elderly woman trapped in her vehicle after it plunged down a steep embankment is the father of a 2019 Medal of Valor recipient — marking an uncommon, multigenerational tradition of extraordinary public service.

A collection of video profiles that showcase several of this year’s acts of heroism will be available in the Medal of Valor story playlist.

Listed below are this year’s 36 honorees, their award levels, and their employing departments: