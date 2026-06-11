Firefighting efforts increase containment to 24% for the Rose Bay Canal Fire in Hyde County

The Rose Bay Canal Fire burning in Hyde County is currently 618 acres in size and 24% contained. The increase in size is the result of successful strategic firing operations carried out by firefighters Tuesday, June 9. A strategic firing operation is a carefully planned tactic where firefighters intentionally and precisely burn vegetative fuels to eliminate what a wildfire can burn.

Increased cloud cover, light winds and good overnight recovery for relative humidity moderated fire behavior during today’s operational period.

Incident management team (IMT) personnel used UAS infrared mapping to provide intel to firefighters on the ground, optimizing the overall effectiveness of firefighting efforts. Engine crews and wildland firefighters continued mop-up operations and irrigation placement in critical areas to extinguish hot spots. Another IR flight is planned for tonight.

The fire is being managed by a N.C. Forest Service Type 3 IMT with assistance from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Weyerhaeuser, Hyde County Emergency Management, Hyde County Emergency Medical Services, N.C. State Parks, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Department of Transportation and Hyde County Cooperative Extension.

Nearly 90 personnel resources are assigned to the incident, with a Type 1 helicopter on standby to provide support for fire line personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Future updates will be contingent on a change in conditions or impact to public safety.

-30-