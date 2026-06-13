ADVISORY: Two Secaucus Ramps to be Closed During World Cup Matches at NYNJ Stadium

Two New Jersey Turnpike ramps in Secaucus will be closed for the FIFA World Cup match at NYNJ Stadium Saturday afternoon and evening.

The affected ramps are:

The northbound ramp exiting at Interchange 16E/18E to Paterson Plank Road

The southbound ramp exiting at Interchange 17 to Paterson Plank Road

Those ramps will be closed from four hours before kickoff to four hours after the end of the match.

All other Turnpike ramps and interchanges will remain open.

While the ramps are closed, detour routes will be posted on the overhead variable message signs to assist drivers attempting to access NJ 3 to reach destinations in Secaucus and elsewhere in Hudson County. All classes of trucks are allowed on the detour route.