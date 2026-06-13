Legislation Cracking Down on Photo Radar Penalties Heads to Governor

ARIZONA, June 13 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 12, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Arizona drivers are one step closer to relief from excessive photo radar penalties after Senator David Gowan's SB 1624 cleared the legislature and is being transmitted to the governor today. The legislation reins in the use of photo enforcement systems by limiting financial penalties and preventing photo radar citations from being used to impact a driver's insurance rates or driving privileges.

SB 1624 caps civil penalties from most photo radar violations at $75, while preserving existing penalties for red-light and school-zone violations. The bill also prohibits photo radar citations from being reported for license suspension purposes or from being used by insurance companies to increase premiums, deny coverage, or refuse policy renewals. A portion of the penalty revenue will be directed to the Peace Officer Training Equipment Fund.

"Arizonans are tired of being treated like an ATM by photo radar systems," said Senator Gowan. "For years, these cameras have generated frustration because they often feel more focused on collecting revenue than improving public safety. A photo radar ticket should not carry the same consequences as an interaction with a law enforcement officer who can evaluate the circumstances, exercise judgment, and make a real determination about what occurred. SB 1624 restores some common sense to the system by limiting excessive penalties and preventing these automated citations from being used to raise insurance rates or jeopardize a person's driving privileges. This bill protects drivers from unfair consequences while maintaining accountability for legitimate traffic violations. Arizona families deserve a system that is fair, reasonable, and focused on safety—not one that treats every camera flash as an opportunity to extract more money from hardworking taxpayers."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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