Senator Angius Advances Plan to Stabilize, Treat Arizona's Seriously Mentally Ill

ARIZONA, June 13 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 12, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Senator Hildy Angius is advancing a major behavioral health reform to the governor's desk that will provide enhanced treatment options for Arizona's most vulnerable seriously mentally ill individuals while improving public safety and long-term stability. SB 1630 establishes a pilot program designed to ensure individuals with severe and persistent mental illness receive the structured care and support they need before they fall into repeated cycles of crisis, hospitalization, incarceration, or homelessness.

SB 1630 creates a three-year Seriously Mentally Ill Enhanced Residential Treatment Pilot Program and authorizes the licensing of enhanced residential treatment facilities that provide intensive, structured care for adults with serious mental illness. The program prioritizes individuals with the highest levels of need, including those under court-ordered treatment, those under legal guardianship, or those with repeated interactions with emergency services, hospitals, and the criminal justice system. The legislation includes oversight, discharge planning, and accountability measures to ensure vulnerable individuals are not prematurely released into unstable situations. Implementation is contingent on approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"For too long, Arizona has lacked adequate options for some of our most vulnerable seriously mentally ill individuals who need more support than traditional outpatient services can provide but do not belong cycling endlessly between emergency rooms, jails, homelessness, and crisis facilities," said Senator Angius. "These are often individuals whose conditions have become so severe that they cannot safely care for themselves, maintain stable housing, manage complex medications, or consistently participate in treatment without significant support. SB 1630 creates a pathway for enhanced residential treatment that focuses on stability, accountability, and long-term recovery. Just as importantly, it helps prevent dangerous situations where individuals experiencing severe psychiatric crises are released back into the community without the structure and services necessary to protect themselves and those around them. This legislation is about compassion, public safety, and finally addressing a gap in Arizona's behavioral health system that families, caregivers, law enforcement, and providers have been struggling with for years."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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