Senator Werner Bills Strengthening Protections for Abused, Neglected, Foster, and Missing Children Head to Governor's Desk

ARIZONA, June 13 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 12, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—When a child reports sexual abuse, goes missing from foster care, or enters the child welfare system, families deserve confidence that the system will respond quickly and effectively. Two bipartisan reforms sponsored by Senate Health & Human Services Committee Chair Carine Werner are now awaiting Governor Katie Hobbs' consideration after passing the Legislature.

The legislation grew out of months of oversight hearings and stakeholder discussions examining challenges within Arizona's child welfare system, including delayed responses to abuse allegations, gaps in communication and coordination, missed opportunities to connect children with family placements, and concerns about protections for vulnerable children in state care.

SB 1631 requires that when a child alleges sexual abuse, or when a report of abuse or neglect includes allegations of sexual abuse, a trained forensic interviewer must conduct an interview immediately or within 72 hours. Limited exceptions apply only when the Department of Child Safety documents good cause, such as the child receiving inpatient medical care or being unavailable despite reasonable efforts. The legislation establishes a clear statewide standard to preserve critical evidence, reduce additional trauma to young victims, strengthen investigations, and help hold predators accountable.

SB 1496 delivers broader reforms to Arizona's child welfare system by strengthening legal representation for children involved in dependency cases, expanding protections and rights for children in foster care, improving accountability and oversight, strengthening efforts to connect children with relatives and other supportive family placements, protecting children's federal benefits by prohibiting the Department of Child Safety from using those benefits to reimburse the state for the cost of care, and enhancing procedures for locating missing or runaway children in state care. The bill also establishes strong anti-retaliation protections for children who report violations of their rights and requires immediate and unbiased access to medical, dental, vision, and mental health services.

Together, the measures represent a comprehensive effort to improve outcomes for vulnerable children and ensure the systems responsible for their care respond with greater urgency, transparency, and accountability.

"When a child finds the courage to disclose sexual abuse, every hour that passes is an hour evidence can disappear, memories can fade, and a predator can continue harming children," said Senator Werner. "Our oversight work identified areas where the child welfare system can and must do better for the children depending on it. SB 1631 puts the system on the clock when abuse is reported, while SB 1496 strengthens protections for children throughout their time in state care. These reforms are about putting children first, improving accountability, and making sure Arizona responds with the urgency vulnerable children deserve."

###

For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

‍