Legislation Protecting Arizona from Foreign Threats Transmits to Governor

ARIZONA, June 13 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 12, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Senate Majority Whip Frank Carroll is taking decisive action to protect Arizona's land, critical infrastructure, and national security by advancing a measure to close dangerous loopholes that foreign adversaries could exploit. Senate Bill 1683 is now on its way to the governor's desk. If she signs it, this law will ensure that Arizona does not become a backdoor for foreign surveillance, espionage, or strategic land acquisitions.

SB 1683 strengthens Arizona's existing restrictions on foreign adversaries acquiring interests in Arizona real property by closing loopholes related to leases, concessions, future interests, and other arrangements that could provide control over Arizona land. The legislation also prohibits foreign adversaries from installing or operating surveillance, communications, or data-collecting equipment on Arizona property and increases enforcement tools available to the attorney general to investigate and stop violations.

"Arizona cannot afford to be complacent when it comes to protecting our citizens, our infrastructure, and our national security," said Majority Whip Carroll. "For too long, foreign adversaries have looked for opportunities to gain access to strategically important land and infrastructure. SB 1683 sends a clear message that Arizona's land, critical infrastructure, and sensitive assets are not for sale to foreign adversaries seeking to exploit vulnerabilities or undermine our security. This bill is about protecting our communities, our economy, our security, and the rule of law. I am proud to see this measure advance to the governor's desk and strongly encourage her to sign it into law."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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