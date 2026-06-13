Facilities in West Maui, Central Maui scheduled to briefly close this month

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced brief closures for facilities in West Maui and Central Maui in upcoming weeks.

Dates and DPR facility closure details include the following:

• West Maui - Napili Park basketball court, June 22-July 3. The Napili Park basketball court will be closed for resurfacing work, starting Monday, June 22, through Friday, July 3, 2026, pending weather conditions and any other unanticipated challenges. The project includes cleaning the court, crack sealing, resurfacing and restriping of court lines. All other areas of the park will remain open during normal hours; however, park users should expect intermittent heavy equipment noise during construction.

• Central Maui - Richard “Pablo” Caldito Park, June 22-July 3. The Richard “Pablo” Caldito Park basketball court in Waihe‘e will be closed for resurfacing work, starting Monday, June 22, through Friday, July 3, 2026, pending weather conditions and other unanticipated challenges. The project includes cleaning the court, crack sealing, resurfacing and restriping of court lines. All other areas of the park will remain open during normal hours; however, park users should expect intermittent heavy equipment noise during construction.

• Central Maui - Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool, half-day on June 25, 2026. The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will close for a half day from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 25, 2026, for pool guard recruitment testing. The facility will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational swimming. For updates on pool hours, call the Maui County pool hotline at (808) 270-8208.

For general County DPR information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.