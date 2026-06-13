Florida Democratic Party Celebrates End of Qualifying and Recognizes Nominees that Will Appear on the Ballot
TALLAHASSEE, FL – As the qualifying period for the 2026 midterm elections closes today, the Florida Democratic Party is recognizing the hundreds of Florida Democrats who stepped up to run and will appear on this year’s ballot.
Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said:
“Raising your hand to run for office is one of the most meaningful ways to show patriotism as America marks its 250th birthday. Our system is broken in real ways and fixing it will require deep, sustained work to bring us back from the Trump and DeSantis era of divisive culture war politics.
“There is nothing more hopeful, no greater way to show your love of your community and its people by stepping up to make things better. That is exactly what our candidates who have qualified under the Democratic banner have done this week.
“We are grateful for their commitment to making Florida more affordable for working families and seniors, and I look forward to working with them to secure victory in the months ahead.”
A full listing of Democratic nominees can be found below:
Democratic Nominees for Congress:
Gay Valimont – Congressional District 1
Jennifer Jenkins – Congressional District 8
Darren Soto – Congressional District 9
Curtis Gibson – Congressional District 18
Kathy Castor – Congressional District 14
Nicole Locklin – Congressional District 26
Phil Ehr – Congressional District 28
Re- Elected without Opposition:
U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, Congressional District 10
Rep. Gallop Franklin, District 8
Rep. Bruce Antone, District 41
Rep. Rita Harris, District 44
Rep. Christine Hunchofsky, District 95
Rep. Dan Daley, District 96
Rep. Lisa Dunkley, District 97
Rep. Daryl Campbell, District 99
Rep. Felicia Simone-Robinson, District 104
Rep. Marie Woodson, District 105
Rep. Wallace Aristide, District 107
Democratic Nominees for State Senate
Lauren Donahoo, District 2
Jason Fults, District 6
Judy Ngying, District 8
Alfred Reynolds, District 12
Brian Nathan, District 14
Jordan Hensley, District 21
Lew Wasserman, District 22
Sen. Mack Bernard, District 24
David Silvers, District 26
David Silverberg, District 28
Lauren Book, District 30
Senator Rosalind Osgood, District 32
George Lavin, District 36
Richard Lamondin, District 38
Jose Stoute, District 40
Democratic Nominees for State House
Francesca Yabraian, District 1
Johnny Thompson, District 2
Ingrid Wadsworth, District 3
John Emerling, District 4
Alexander Finney, District 5
Rep. Allison Tant, District 9
Merrillee Malwitz-Jipson, District 10
Benjamin Sandlin, District 12
Jacob Guerrero, District 17
Susanna Pavelle, District 19
Lee Butler, District 20
Amy Trask, District 22
Mark Baker, District 23
Banks Helfrich, District 25
Robyn Lawrence, District 26
Andy Ferrari, District 27
Sammy Jackson, District 28
Donald Kafner, District 29
Edwin Munoz, District 30
Daniel Cicirelli, District 31
Juan Jose Hinojosa, District 32
Daniel McDow, District 33
Jordyn Balderas, District 34
Eric Gray, District 35
Daryl Block, District 36
Jane Aman, District 37
Michelle DeJesus, District 38
Jarod Fox, District 39
Rep. Ra’Shon Young, District 40
Felipe Sousa Lazaballet, District 42
Rep. Leonard Spencer, District 45
Robert Anzalone, District 49
Ricardo Santiago, District 50
Octavio Hernandez, District 51
Pamala Bivins, District 52
Tony Claude, District 53
Zachary Funkhouser, District 55
Jose Freites, District 56
Wendy Hoy, District 57
Bryan Beckman, District 58
Susan Leff, District 59
Lindsay Polega-Quigley, District 60
May Thach, District 61
Ben Braver, District 65
Jose Sanchez Sanchez, District 66
Luis Viera, District 67
Craig Trapino, District 68
Ashley Herrmann, District 69
Luther Wilkins, District 70
Ocean Fitts, District 71
Harvey Shifrin, District 72
Lisa Klein, District 73
Ryan Neill, District 74
Cynthia Butler, District 75
Phillip Carter, District 76
Cornelius Fowler, District 77
Cindy Banyai, District 78
Bill Moskal, District 80
Kim Finer, District 81
Arthur Boyer, District 82
Leigh Estes, District 83
Jennifer Wood-Massey, District 84
Rainer Richter, District 85
Elizabeth Pandich, District 86
Rep. Emily Gregory, District 87
Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, District 88
Rep. Debra Tendrich, District 89
Rep. Rob Long, District 90
Rep. Kelly Skidmore, District 92
August Mangeney, District 93
Elizabeth Holmes, District 94
Michael Ferguson, District 100
Todd Delmay, District 101
Rep. Robin Bartleman, District 103
Marcos Reyes, District 115
Nicholas Ramos, District 116
Rep. Kevin Chambliss, District 117
Armando Castillo, District 118
Reysy Sordo, District 119
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