Florida Democratic Party Celebrates End of Qualifying and Recognizes Nominees that Will Appear on the Ballot

TALLAHASSEE, FL – As the qualifying period for the 2026 midterm elections closes today, the Florida Democratic Party is recognizing the hundreds of Florida Democrats who stepped up to run and will appear on this year’s ballot.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said:

“Raising your hand to run for office is one of the most meaningful ways to show patriotism as America marks its 250th birthday. Our system is broken in real ways and fixing it will require deep, sustained work to bring us back from the Trump and DeSantis era of divisive culture war politics.

“There is nothing more hopeful, no greater way to show your love of your community and its people by stepping up to make things better. That is exactly what our candidates who have qualified under the Democratic banner have done this week.

“We are grateful for their commitment to making Florida more affordable for working families and seniors, and I look forward to working with them to secure victory in the months ahead.”

A full listing of Democratic nominees can be found below:

Democratic Nominees for Congress:

Gay Valimont – Congressional District 1

Jennifer Jenkins – Congressional District 8

Darren Soto – Congressional District 9

Curtis Gibson – Congressional District 18

Kathy Castor – Congressional District 14

Nicole Locklin – Congressional District 26

Phil Ehr – Congressional District 28

Re- Elected without Opposition:

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, Congressional District 10

Rep. Gallop Franklin, District 8

Rep. Bruce Antone, District 41

Rep. Rita Harris, District 44

Rep. Christine Hunchofsky, District 95

Rep. Dan Daley, District 96

Rep. Lisa Dunkley, District 97

Rep. Daryl Campbell, District 99

Rep. Felicia Simone-Robinson, District 104

Rep. Marie Woodson, District 105

Rep. Wallace Aristide, District 107



Democratic Nominees for State Senate

Lauren Donahoo, District 2

Jason Fults, District 6

Judy Ngying, District 8

Alfred Reynolds, District 12

Brian Nathan, District 14

Jordan Hensley, District 21

Lew Wasserman, District 22

Sen. Mack Bernard, District 24

David Silvers, District 26

David Silverberg, District 28

Lauren Book, District 30

Senator Rosalind Osgood, District 32

George Lavin, District 36

Richard Lamondin, District 38

Jose Stoute, District 40

Democratic Nominees for State House

Francesca Yabraian, District 1

Johnny Thompson, District 2

Ingrid Wadsworth, District 3

John Emerling, District 4

Alexander Finney, District 5

Rep. Allison Tant, District 9

Merrillee Malwitz-Jipson, District 10

Benjamin Sandlin, District 12

Jacob Guerrero, District 17

Susanna Pavelle, District 19

Lee Butler, District 20

Amy Trask, District 22

Mark Baker, District 23

Banks Helfrich, District 25

Robyn Lawrence, District 26

Andy Ferrari, District 27

Sammy Jackson, District 28

Donald Kafner, District 29

Edwin Munoz, District 30

Daniel Cicirelli, District 31

Juan Jose Hinojosa, District 32

Daniel McDow, District 33

Jordyn Balderas, District 34

Eric Gray, District 35

Daryl Block, District 36

Jane Aman, District 37

Michelle DeJesus, District 38

Jarod Fox, District 39

Rep. Ra’Shon Young, District 40

Felipe Sousa Lazaballet, District 42

Rep. Leonard Spencer, District 45

Robert Anzalone, District 49

Ricardo Santiago, District 50

Octavio Hernandez, District 51

Pamala Bivins, District 52

Tony Claude, District 53

Zachary Funkhouser, District 55

Jose Freites, District 56

Wendy Hoy, District 57

Bryan Beckman, District 58

Susan Leff, District 59

Lindsay Polega-Quigley, District 60

May Thach, District 61

Ben Braver, District 65

Jose Sanchez Sanchez, District 66

Luis Viera, District 67

Craig Trapino, District 68

Ashley Herrmann, District 69

Luther Wilkins, District 70

Ocean Fitts, District 71

Harvey Shifrin, District 72

Lisa Klein, District 73

Ryan Neill, District 74

Cynthia Butler, District 75

Phillip Carter, District 76

Cornelius Fowler, District 77

Cindy Banyai, District 78

Bill Moskal, District 80

Kim Finer, District 81

Arthur Boyer, District 82

Leigh Estes, District 83

Jennifer Wood-Massey, District 84

Rainer Richter, District 85

Elizabeth Pandich, District 86

Rep. Emily Gregory, District 87

Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, District 88

Rep. Debra Tendrich, District 89

Rep. Rob Long, District 90

Rep. Kelly Skidmore, District 92

August Mangeney, District 93

Elizabeth Holmes, District 94

Michael Ferguson, District 100

Todd Delmay, District 101

Rep. Robin Bartleman, District 103

Marcos Reyes, District 115

Nicholas Ramos, District 116

Rep. Kevin Chambliss, District 117

Armando Castillo, District 118

Reysy Sordo, District 119