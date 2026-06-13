Pullmarket Introduces a New Way for Collectors to Open Real Card Packs Online

Pullmarket: Rip Card Packs Online, Ship To Yourself

The online Pull Pack platform gives collectors instant card reveals, digital inventory management, and eligible-card shipping across the United States.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 12, 2026 — Pullmarket is bringing a modern online pack-opening experience to trading card collectors across the United States. The platform lets collectors open Pull Packs online, reveal real cards instantly, manage their pulls in a digital inventory, and ship eligible cards directly to their door.

Built for the next generation of the hobby, Pullmarket combines the excitement of ripping packs with the convenience of an online marketplace. Collectors can browse available packs, open them digitally, and see their results immediately — without joining a livestream, waiting for a break, or driving to a physical card shop.

Pullmarket features a range of collectible card categories, including sports cards, Pokémon cards, Disney cards, One Piece cards, graded-card packs, and other trading card products. The platform is designed for both longtime collectors and new hobbyists who want a simple way to discover cards, chase hits, and build a collection online.

Each Pull Pack experience is built around speed, transparency, and convenience. After a pack is opened, collectors can review their pulls, keep cards in their online inventory, and choose which eligible cards they want shipped. That gives collectors more control over how they collect, store, and receive their cards.

As the trading card hobby continues its move online, Pullmarket is positioning itself as a go-to destination for collectors looking for real cards, instant reveals, and a streamlined digital experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.