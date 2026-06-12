Arizona Senate Honors Diné College for Advancing Navajo Sovereignty, Culture, and Indigenous Higher Education

PHOENIX – The Arizona State Senate adopted a legislative proclamation honoring Diné College for its enduring legacy as a symbol of Navajo resilience, sovereignty, and self-determination, recognizing the institution's historic role as the first tribally controlled college in the United States and its continued commitment to Indigenous higher education.

The proclamation was read on the Senate floor by Senator Theresa Hatathlie in the Navajo language, honoring both the college's achievements and the cultural traditions that remain central to its mission.

Established in 1968, exactly one hundred years after the signing of the Treaty of 1868 that allowed the Navajo people to return home following the Long Walk, Diné College was founded to provide higher education rooted in Diné identity, values, and self-governance. For more than five decades, the institution has empowered generations of students while preserving Navajo language, culture, leadership, and nation-building.

"Education has always been one of the strongest tools we have to strengthen our people, preserve our language, and carry our traditions forward for future generations," said Senator Theresa Hatathlie. "Diné College was created by Navajo leaders who understood that sovereignty is strengthened when our people have access to education grounded in our values, our culture, and our identity. I was honored to recognize this institution on the Senate floor and celebrate its lasting impact on the Navajo Nation and Indigenous communities across the country."

The proclamation recognizes Diné College's continued commitment to the foundational Diné teachings of Nitsáhákees (Thinking), Nahat'á (Planning), Iiná (Living), and Siih Hasin (Assurance), while embracing the principles of K'é and Hózhó that guide service to community, culture, and future generations.

"Diné College stands as a living testament to the resilience and vision of the Diné people," Senator Hatathlie added. "Its success reflects the sacrifices of our ancestors and the determination of our communities to preserve who we are while creating opportunities for future generations to thrive."