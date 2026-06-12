Democrats Force Bipartisan Budget Deal, Win Historic Data Center Moratorium and Save Healthcare for 40,000 Arizonans

PHOENIX – After rejecting the partisan budget proposal Republicans unveiled in May, Democrats fought back and forced negotiations that resulted in a bipartisan budget agreement announced today and expected to receive final approval as early as Thursday.

Because Democrats refused to accept a budget that prioritized corporate tax giveaways over working families, the negotiated agreement includes a historic three-year moratorium on new data center tax giveaways, the largest pause on new data center incentives anywhere in the nation.

“This budget is better because Democrats fought for it,” said Senate Democratic Leader Priya Sundareshan. “Republicans came to this budget process focused on billion-dollar corporations and special interests. We came to the table focused on Arizona families and their wallets. We fought until the very end to protect the programs people rely on and make Arizona more affordable.”

Senate Democrats successfully blocked deeper cuts to essential state agencies, protected healthcare coverage for nearly 40,000 Arizonans, preserved SNAP benefits and school meals for children, secured $45 million for childcare assistance and invested millions in Arizona’s public schools.

“The difference is clear,” Sundareshan added. “Republicans fought for corporate tax breaks. Democrats fought for working families. We protected healthcare, defended affordable housing, invested in our students, expanded childcare assistance, and secured the nation’s largest pause on new data center tax giveaways.

In addition to these major victories, this budget, thanks to Democrats:

Invests $37 million in Opportunity Weight funding and $29 million in Additional Assistance funding to support Arizona’s public schools.

Guarantees two years of free school meals for students from working families.

Reduces harmful Republican agency cuts and protects critical healthcare, child welfare, public safety, veterans, and wildfire response services.

Protects the Housing Trust Fund and preserves mobile home and senior housing affordability protections.

Provides support for civil legal aid which provides eviction prevention and other services.

Supports Meals on Wheels and other programs for seniors.

Protects funding for tribal veterans and expands access to traditional tribal healing services.

Secures $1 million for the Navajo Area Agency on Aging and the Inter-Tribal Council of Arizona Area Agency on Aging.