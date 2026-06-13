Derby Barracks/ DUI #1, Negligent Operation & Cruelty to a Child x2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5002925
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A.
Rice
STATION: VSP
DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/30/2026 @ 2052 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St/Washington Ln, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation & Cruelty to a
Child x2
ACCUSED: Kendra Crowe
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
PASSENGER: Juvenile #1
AGE: 1
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
PASSENGER: Juvenile #2
AGE: 3
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police responded
to a single vehicle crash located at the intersection of Main St. and
Washington Ln in the Town of Barton, VT. Troopers observed a vehicle in the
roadway with severe damage and were able to identify the operator as
Kendra Crowe, 23 of Coventry, VT. After further investigation, State
Police observed signs of impairment from Crowe and she was subsequently
arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing.
Kendra was later released on a citation to appear in court for the above
charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2026 @ 0800 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
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