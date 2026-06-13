Derby Barracks/ DUI #1, Negligent Operation & Cruelty to a Child x2

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26A5002925 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice STATION: VSP DERBY CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 05/30/2026 @ 2052 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St/Washington Ln, Barton, VT VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation & Cruelty to a Child x2 ACCUSED: Kendra Crowe AGE: 23 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT PASSENGER: Juvenile #1 AGE: 1 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT PASSENGER: Juvenile #2 AGE: 3 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash located at the intersection of Main St. and Washington Ln in the Town of Barton, VT. Troopers observed a vehicle in the roadway with severe damage and were able to identify the operator as Kendra Crowe, 23 of Coventry, VT. After further investigation, State Police observed signs of impairment from Crowe and she was subsequently arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing. Kendra was later released on a citation to appear in court for the above charges. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2026 @ 0800 hrs COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

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