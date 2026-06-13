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Derby Barracks/ DUI #1, Negligent Operation & Cruelty to a Child x2

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A5002925

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2026 @ 2052 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St/Washington Ln, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation & Cruelty to a Child x2

 

ACCUSED: Kendra Crowe

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

PASSENGER: Juvenile #1

AGE: 1

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

PASSENGER: Juvenile #2

AGE: 3

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

 

 

  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash located at the intersection of Main St. and Washington Ln in the Town of Barton, VT. Troopers observed a vehicle in the roadway with severe damage and were able to identify the operator as Kendra Crowe, 23 of Coventry, VT. After further investigation, State Police observed signs of impairment from Crowe and she was subsequently arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing. Kendra was later released on a citation to appear in court for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2026 @ 0800 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT:  NOT INCLUDED

 

 

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Derby Barracks/ DUI #1, Negligent Operation & Cruelty to a Child x2

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