Public urged to access NHS care amid ‘triple whammy’ of doctors’ strike, heatwave and World Cup

Industrial action by resident doctors will be taking place from 7am on Monday 15 June to 6:59am Friday 19 June 2026.

This four-day strike coincides with more expected hot weather and the start of the football World Cup, with millions turning out to watch England’s first match against Croatia on Wednesday.

The NHS’s top doctor is reminding those who need care to come forward amid rising pressure expected next week.

While hotter temperatures could see more people seeking emergency care, hospitals across the country have been working around the clock to minimise disruption and keep patients safe during this period of industrial action.

NHS 111, community pharmacies, GP practices and other urgent and emergency services will still be available throughout the strike period.

Hospitals and local services have tried and tested plans in place to respond to increased demand while keeping as much routine care running as possible.

Patients should continue to attend all planned appointments unless they are specifically contacted directly to rearrange them.

Anyone needing urgent but non-life-threatening help should use 111 online first, where they will be directed to the most appropriate service.

People with life-threatening emergencies should continue to call 999 or attend A&E immediately.

Professor Frankie Swords, National Medical Director at NHS England, said: “The NHS remains open as usual during this period of industrial action, with staff across the NHS doing everything they can to keep patients safe and minimise disruption to services.

“With temperatures set to rise again this week and the World Cup kicking off – it will be triple whammy of pressure, but staff will pull together as they always do, to keep the show on the road and ensure people continue to receive the care they need.

“It is important during any heatwave, that people try to stay cool, stay out of the sun, and stay hydrated during the hottest hours, and seek help when they need it, especially those who are vulnerable including the very young, elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

“Please come forward for care as normal, call 999 or attend A&E in an emergency, and use 111 online first for urgent but non-life-threatening support.”

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care James Murray said: “The NHS is bracing itself for another round of needless strike action that neither public nor the majority of resident doctors support, this time coinciding with the added pressures of an expected heatwave and the World Cup.

“I want to reassure patients that the NHS is more resilient than ever at managing strike action. NHS staff are already making an extraordinary effort to minimise disruption to your care, and I cannot thank them enough – including those covering for absent colleagues, and the resident doctors who will choose not to walk out.

“It is very disappointing the BMA has chosen to press ahead with these strikes despite recent intensive conversations on how we can further build on what was already a strong deal to boost resident doctors’ pay, working lives and career prospects.

“It is still not too late for the BMA to do the right thing for patients, resident doctors and the NHS by returning to the table, giving its members a say and ending this dispute.”