Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating New Orleans Woman

Orleans Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department for 82-year-old Rose Marie Melendez. She was last seen at 1139 Napoleon Street in New Orleans, at approximately 2:30 p.m. The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 7:19 p.m.

Melendez is a black female with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. She is 5’5” and weighs approximately 129 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a multi-colored shirt, black pants, Halloween socks, and black shoes. Family reports Melendez has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Melendez is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information regarding Melendez’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 658-6060 or dial 911.

All questions should be directed to the New Orleans Police Department.

Contact Information:

Sgt. Ross Brennan

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Office (504) 275-7796

[email protected]