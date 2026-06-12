FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 12, 2026

Finney County Announces Promotion of Mackenzie Phillips to Planning and Development Director

Finney County, KS — Finney County is pleased to announce the promotion of Mackenzie Phillips to Planning and Development Director. Phillips will transition into this role following her service as the County’s Development & Administrative Coordinator.

Since joining Finney County, Phillips has played a vital role in overseeing zoning administration, land use processes, and development reviews. In her position, she will lead the Planning and Development Department and continue working with residents, developers, elected officials, and community stakeholders on planning and development initiatives and projects throughout Finney County.

“Mackenzie has done an outstanding job during her time with Finney County and has earned this opportunity through her hard work, professionalism, and commitment to serving our residents,” said Finney County Administrator Derek Ramos. “She has a great understanding of our community, our planning and zoning processes, and the important role this department plays in supporting responsible growth. Mackenzie brings a thoughtful approach, strong work ethic, and a willingness to take on challenges. I appreciate the leadership she has already shown, and I’m excited to see her continue to grow and lead this department moving forward.”

As Director of Planning and Development, Phillips will oversee planning initiatives, zoning administration, development review processes, and the day-to-day operations of the department while working with residents, businesses, developers, and community partners to provide effective and responsive service.

“It is truly an honor to accept the role of Director of Planning & Development, and I’m grateful for the trust placed in me,” Phillips said. “I’m committed to fostering thoughtful, sustainable growth and working collaboratively to ensure our community’s planning efforts reflect the values and long‑term vision we share for Finney County. I’m excited to work alongside our dedicated team and community stakeholders as we continue building a strong, vibrant future together.”

Phillips’ promotion and the restructuring of the Public Works Department reflect Finney County’s continued commitment to investing in employees, developing leadership, and ensuring departments are positioned to provide effective service to the community.