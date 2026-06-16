Musicians and Artists Now Have a Crypto-Native Way to Fund Their Work

Alex Genadinik

While Patreon takes 10%+ in fees, SPRK Token lets creators keep dramatically more by running on Solana blockchain with near-zero transaction costs.

I founded SPRK because existing fundraising platforms are necessary evils that charge harsh fees. Artists should be revered and supported rather than taken advantage of with exorbitant platform fees.” — Alex Genadinik, SPRK Token founder

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent creators have long faced a frustrating choice: use major crowdfunding platforms and surrender a significant cut of every dollar raised, or go without the infrastructure needed to fund their work. SPRK Token , now live on Solana mainnet, offers a third option - a crypto-native crowdfunding platform built specifically for musicians, artists, authors, and independent creators who want to raise money on their own terms.Unlike Kickstarter or Patreon, which were built for product launches and physical goods, SPRK Token is designed from the ground up for creative projects. Musicians, artists, and creators of all kinds can fund albums. Authors can fund books. Visual artists can fund collections. And because the platform runs on Solana blockchain technology, creators keep all the money they raise compared to traditional platforms like Patreon that take 10%+ before payment processing fees.Here is a financial comparison of how SPRK compares to Patreon in terms of funds that creators actually get to keep.The platform is live at sprktoken.com and is actively recruiting its first wave of creators to post projects. Early creators benefit from being among the first to build an audience on a new platform - a significant advantage as the platform grows.Musicians, artists, authors and creators can post a project today at SPRK Token About SPRK Token: SPRK Token is a Solana-based crowdfunding platform connecting creators with supporters through blockchain technology, giving more money back to creators by using cutting-edge financial tools offered by cryptocurrency. The platform's smart contracts are live on Solana mainnet. Founded by world-renowned educator and entrepreneur Alex Genadinik, who has taught over one million students online.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.