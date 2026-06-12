North Dakota Center for Distance Education Earns AccredVEd Accreditation, Affirming Quality in Statewide Virtual Learning

Bismarck, ND — June 12, 2026— The North Dakota Center for Distance Education (NDCDE) has earned full accreditation from AccredVEd, a nationally recognized accreditation framework designed specifically for K–12 virtual and blended learning programs. NDCDE was awarded full accreditation on May 29, 2026, for a six-year term following a rigorous review aligned to the National Standards for Quality Online Programs.

AccredVEd has also been approved by the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction for inclusion on North Dakota’s State-Approved Accreditation Vendor List, formally recognizing AccredVEd as an approved accreditation option for eligible North Dakota schools and programs. NDCDE voluntarily pursued AccredVEd accreditation as an additional quality assurance framework aligned specifically with virtual education.

“NDCDE is honored to receive AccredVEd accreditation,” said Dr. Alyssa Martin, State Director of NDCDE. “This recognition affirms the quality of our statewide virtual learning program and reflects the dedication of our teachers, staff, leaders, students, families, learning coaches, and school partners. We are especially grateful for the thoughtful review process and for the recognition of NDCDE’s long-standing role in expanding access to high-quality education across North Dakota.”

In its report, the AccredVEd Program Review Team described NDCDE’s accreditation as “far more than a formal recognition of program quality,” stating that it “affirms the enduring importance of an organization that has served students across North Dakota for generations while continuing to evolve in response to changing learner needs, emerging technologies, new instructional models, and the expanding role of virtual learning in K–12 education.”

The review also highlighted NDCDE’s history as “one of access, adaptation, and service.” The report noted that NDCDE was “founded to extend educational opportunity to students who needed flexible pathways to learning” and has “remained faithful to that original purpose while transforming itself for a new era.”

The AccredVEd review found that NDCDE met all 14 National Standards for Quality Online Programs across four quality clusters: Mission, Governance, and Leadership; Planning, Resources, and Evaluation; Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment; and Access and Stakeholder Support. The report recognized NDCDE as “a mature and reflective virtual learning organization” grounded in “a clear mission,” supported by “defined governance and leadership structures,” informed by stakeholder feedback, and strengthened through continuous evaluation.

The report further stated that NDCDE is “not simply delivering online courses, but actively building a high-quality virtual learning ecosystem for the students, families, schools, and communities it serves.”

NDCDE maintains accreditation through Cognia and pursued AccredVEd accreditation as an additional validation of accountability, instructional quality, student support, and program effectiveness in online learning. As North Dakota’s statewide virtual school, NDCDE’s participation reflects the importance of meeting clearly defined, externally validated standards designed for high-quality virtual education.

“This accreditation honors NDCDE’s history while affirming the future we are building,” Martin said. “Our mission is to meet students wherever they are, and this recognition reinforces the importance of flexible, student-centered learning pathways supported by strong systems, high-quality instruction, and a commitment to continuous improvement.”

About the North Dakota Center for Distance Education

The North Dakota Center for Distance Education is North Dakota’s statewide virtual school and a state agency. NDCDE provides online learning opportunities for students in North Dakota and beyond, including individual courses taken through local school districts and a diploma-granting pathway for eligible students. NDCDE delivers teacher-led, asynchronous instruction designed to expand access, flexibility, and high-quality learning opportunities for students statewide.

About AccredVEd

AccredVEd is a national accrediting program specializing in K–12 virtual learning programs. Powered by the Virtual Learning Leadership Alliance, AccredVEd is grounded in the National Standards for Quality Online Programs and provides a structured, peer-reviewed quality assurance process tailored to online and blended learning environments. AccredVEd supports schools and programs through evidence-based review, public trust, and continuous improvement.