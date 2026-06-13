TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic Shift at I-49/Douglas Branch Bridge in Vernon Co. to Begin Week of June 15
Where: Southbound I-49 over Douglas Branch north of Nevada near Mile Marker 109
What: Contractor crews shifting traffic to begin construction of crossover lanes in advance of closing I-49 southbound bridges over Douglas Branch, Missouri Route 54 and Vernon County Route K
When: Beginning week of June 15
Traffic Impacts:
- Beginning the week of June 15, north- and southbound passing (left) lanes over Douglas Branch near Mile Marker 109 closed for construction of crossover lanes
- On completion of the crossover lanes, I-49 traffic will be shifted head-to-head in the northbound lanes while contractor crews rehabilitate the southbound bridges
- One lane will remain open in each direction at all times
- Speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph through the work zone
- Drivers should expect delays during high traffic volume times
- No signed detours
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
- Drivers should consider alternate routes during the project
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.
Details: Once these bridges are complete, all lanes will be re-opened to traffic and the contractor will shut down for the winter. This work is part of a larger project that includes rehabilitating the northbound bridges over Route K and Route 54/MNA Railroad, as well as the southbound I-49 bridges over the Little Osage River and the Little Osage Overflow. The contractor will return in early 2027 to complete the project.
For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.
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