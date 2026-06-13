Upcoming Planned Roadwork for Northeast Missouri, June 15 - 26, 2026

HANNIBAL – The following is a list of general highway maintenance work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northeast Missouri region for the next few weeks.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Adair County

Route N – June 17 & 22 - 24, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Route CC to Missouri Route 11 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route CC – June 15 - 16, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Missouri Route 156 to Missouri Route 11 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route CC – June 25, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 11 to Missouri Route 156 between 8:00 a.m. and 4;00 p.m.

Clark County

Route K – June 15, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route N to U.S. Route 136 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route W – June 17 & 22, CLOSED for patching operations from Route A to Route D between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route W – June 22, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route A to Route D between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route Z – June 15, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 81 to U.S. Route 61 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route Z - June 16, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 81 to U.S. Route 61 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lincoln County

Route NN – June 24 - 30, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repair operations from Route B to end of state maintenance between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Macon County

Briggs Drive – June 17, CLOSED for patching operations from U.S. Route 63 to Gantz Street in Macon between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Noll Drive (North Outer Road) – June 15, CLOSED for patching operations from Gantz Street to Long Branch Lake Road in Macon between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Sunset Drive (Outer Road) – June 16, CLOSED for patching operations from Intrepid Road to Rustic Drive in Macon between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Marion County

U.S. Route 36 Eastbound – June 23, LANE RESTRICTION for patching operations from U.S. Route 61 to Missouri Route 79 between 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Missouri Route 79 Northbound (Mark Twain Avenue) – May 26 – July 1, CLOSED for Hannibal stormwater construction project from North Street to Reservoir Street beginning Wednesday, April 22nd at 12:00 a.m. through Wednesday, July 1st at 12:00 a.m.

Montgomery County

Route E – June 23, CLOSED for bridge maintenance between Pine Knot Road to Kneubuhler Road near Olney between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Route J – June 22 – 24, CLOSED for patching operations from Route N in Mineola to Missouri Route 19 in Big Spring between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route AC – June 25, CLOSED for patching operations from Pike CR 423 to Missouri Route 161 in Middletown between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route RB – June 15 – 16, CLOSED for patching operations from I-70 South Outer Road to Turkey Ridge Road between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route TT – June 16 – 17, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 161 to Graham Cave State Park between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Pike County

Route AC – June 25, CLOSED for patching operations from Pike CR 423 to Missouri Route 161 in Middletown between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Ralls County

Missouri Route 154 – June 15, CLOSED for brush cutting operations from Iowa Road to Madison Trail between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route J – March 13 – June 26, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from Route EE continuing south to the end of the Clarence Cannon Dam bridge beginning Friday, March 13th at 7:00 a.m. through Friday, June 26th at 4:00 p.m.

Route O – June 17, CLOSED for culvert replacement operations from Thornberry Road to Camp Creek Lane between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Randolph County

Route F – June 24, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route C to Missouri Route 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Shelby County

U.S. Route 36 Eastbound – June 23 - 24, LANE RESTRICTION for patching operations from Route T to 0.25 mile east of CR 473 between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Warren County

Route M – June 15 - 16, CLOSED for patching operations from Route F to Route T between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second while driving, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you leave to see if you will encounter any work zones.