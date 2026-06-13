Portion of Route 69 to be resurfaced in Clinton County beginning June 15

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, is scheduled to begin resurfacing a portion of U.S. Route 69 in Clinton County beginning Monday, June 15. Crews will resurface Route 69 from Missouri Route 116 to the Clay County line.

Traffic Impacts: Route 69 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers. Motorists should expect delays. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

All work is anticipated to be completed by June 2026.

As a part of this project, crews also completed Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and resurfaced a portion of Missouri Route 13 between Gallatin and Hamilton.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.

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